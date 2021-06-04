Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 04/06/2021

Toronto Rapper Smiley Drops New Track And Video "Moving Different"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the Trax as Toolroom's imprint label releases yet another huge club record, this time from newcomer Kristone with 'Follow The Sign'. The Liverpool born and bred DJ and Producer has made his presence known, dropping his debut track 'Follow The Sign' just in time to be played out in clubs across the country.

Kristone first caught the attention of Toolroom boss Mark Knight during an A&R Lockdownsession in 2020 with a huge sounding, professional demo submission. An on-the-spot signing which has led to Kristone receiving his debut release on Toolroom 's Trax imprint with the killer track 'Follow The Sign'. The record is a Tech House number at its core, with Kristone's love for electronica as well as 90's and early noughties House Music having influenced the track massively, giving the record a Progressive Tech edge that runs throughout the track.

'Follow The Sign' is an unadulterated peak time selection, with an airtight groove and a pumping bass line to suit. The questioning vocal line guides you through the track's complexities, whilst the 'Downpipe' esque synth stabs tie it all together. It's no reason why Kristone's debut release is perfect for Toolroom Trax, reminiscent of dance-floor classics that still to this day leave a lasting impression on the #ToolroomFamily.22






Most read news of the week
Billie Eilish Releases New Track "Lost Cause" With Self-Directed Official Music Video
William Ryan Key Launches Twitch Partnership
Slipknot Announce The Knotfest Roadshow 2021
Genesis Owusu Shares Trippy New Video For 'Same Thing'
Loraine James 'Reflection' Out Friday
Curt Ramm Announces New Album 'Rogue Island'
Volbeat Debut Two New Songs 'Wait A Minute My Girl' & 'Dagen For'
Randy Travis' Iconic 'Storms Of Life' Celebrates 35 Years With Forthcoming Remaster And Unreleased Recordings
Lyte Partners With Jackson Browne Using Priority Reservation Technology For To-Be-Announced 2021 + 2022 Headlining Tours


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0195439 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029454231262207 secs