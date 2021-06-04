Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 04/06/2021

Jack In Water Announces Raw & Honest Debut Album 'You Don't Feel Like Home' & Reveals New Track 'For You'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a string of emotionally charged singles, rising star Jack In Water has announced his debut album, You Don't Feel Like Home, out August 27th on Netwerk Records. Alongside the announcement Jack In Water releases his breathtaking new single 'For You', a dreamy desperate love song about falling for someone out of a fear of loneliness which was written alongside acclaimed songwriter Justin Parker (Lana Del Ray, Bat For Lashes, Banks).

Produced by Oli Bayston (Loyle Carner, The 2 Bears) at his East London Studio, You Don't Feel Like Home is not a record to rush. A drama-packed delve back to Will Clapson, aka Jack In Water's, childhood, the album features deeply personal, coming-of-age songs, drawing on the topics of family, friendship and falling in love but also addressing darker, deeply personal issues - sexual abuse, alcohol misuse and the discovery of death.
"Looking back at your childhood, somewhat from a distance, I think that's how I would sum the album up," Will reflected. "When you're no longer tangled up in its ups and downs but you're still able to see that you're inevitably a result of everything that's happened to you so far. It's allowed me to say goodbye to certain parts of my past as well as to accept that they will somehow always live with me."

Brought up in a little village in Essex, Jack In Water is the alias of singer-songwriter William Clapson. A string of DIY EP releases to date has an impressive accumulated streaming figure of over 10 million.

Now signed to Netwerk Records and with an album ten years in the making, You Don't Feel Like Home is a stunning statement of acceptance, as much about moving on as it is about looking back. Enjoy the ride.

Tracklisting:
You Don't Feel Like Home
Beast Behind Your Eyes
Just Smile
For You
Unconditional Love
If I Cared
Anxious Smothers
Monster
Everyone Will Be Lost
Step Down






