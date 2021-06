The Darkness Announce Brand New Album 'Motorheart'

The new album is available for pre-order from the band's Official Store on exclusive formats and signed bundles including



www.axs.com/uk/series/11782/the-darkness-uk-tour-tickets?skin=aegpresentsuk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UK glam rock giants The Darkness have announced their brilliant new album Motorheart, set for release on October 15th, via Cooking Vinyl.The new album is available for pre-order from the band's Official Store on exclusive formats and signed bundles including Deluxe CD with bonus tracks, Exclusive Colour LP and Tape. Fans who pre-order the album before Thursday 10th June will have access to ticket pre-sales ahead of them going on public sale.Drop the needle anywhere on Motorheart and be instantly transported from this moaning and weeping vale of tears to Elysian fields of rock where all hands are raised, the drinks - just as in the Club Tropicana of yore - are free, and everyone wears a pleasingly salacious grin. Does it rock? Is the sun hot? Has your partner's touch grown cold? The Darkness are the Orwellian boot stamping on the flaccid face of limp rock, forever!Brimming with their trademark blazing guitar riffs and solos, soaring falsetto and immeasurable rock 'n' roll extravagance, fans will get the first preview of The Darkness' newest masterpiece when the first single is unveiled next month.To celebrate the news of Motorheart the band will be heading out on a full UK tour in November and December this year with support coming from British Lion, the up close and personal side project of legendary Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris.Justin Hawkins comments, "The time has come, the walrus said... to put your fookin pants on your head and rock like Satan is eating your private parts with a pointy fork! Yes, we, The Darkness, are the fuck back on tour, praise Satan's better half... come and party with us like it's the last orders at the last chance saloon. Which it may well be, but I wouldn't like to comment any further on that. Get in kids, it's the Darkness, wot you knows and luvs, plus British Lion - Steve Harris' top rock band who are guaranteed to blow your socks straight up your welcoming arses. What a night! Delirium! Outfits, including hats! Denim that smells of hamsters! Who doesn't want that? See you down the front, connoisseurs of the finest that life has to offer..."With a back catalogue overflowing with sonic gold and a live reputation that most bands can only dream of attaining The Darkness have established themselves as one of the most loved and important British rock bands of our time. Their latest album, 2019's Easter Is Cancelled, became the band's fourth Top 10 album in the UK, whilst also topping the Official Charts Top 40 Rock Chart and the iTunes Rock Chart, alongside receiving swathes of critical praise.As The Darkness prepare for action once more, with the release of Motorheart and its accompanying live extravaganza, praise the gods of rock'n'roll that they are back to save 2021!MOTORHEART UK TOUR DATES 2021:November17th - Brighton Dome, Brighton19th - Winter Gardens, Margate20th - O2 Academy, Bournemouth21st - Cliffs Pavillion, Southend23rd - UEA, Norwich24th - Corn Exchange, Cambridge26th - The Hexagon, Reading27th - The Great Hall, Cardiff29th - The Great Hall, Exeter30th - G Live, GuilfordDecember2nd - O2 Academy, Liverpool3rd - Academy, Manchester4th - Bonus Arena, Hull6th - The Victoria, Stoke-on-Trent7th - O2 Academy, Bristol9th - Barrowlands, Glasgow10th - O2 Academy, Newcastle11th - O2 Academy, Leeds13th - Rock City, Nottingham14th - O2 Academy, Birmingham16th - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London17th - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, Londonwww.facebook.com/watch/?v=315822453365895the-darkness.tmstor.es/?lf=45b5f5ff3ea36662a75e5b9c79624580www.axs.com/uk/series/11782/the-darkness-uk-tour-tickets?skin=aegpresentsuk