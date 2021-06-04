Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 04/06/2021

Michael Cavanaugh Is The Star Of Billy Joel's Hit Broadway Musical "Movin' Out"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today marks the latest milestone for The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts in Branson, Missouri with the announcement of a special performance on Friday October 22, 2021 featuring the star of Billy Joel's Hit Broadway Musical "Movin' Out" live in concert. "The Music of Billy Joel" Starring Michael Cavanaugh.

Michael Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway musical "Movin' Out". He received both Grammy and Tony nominations in the lead role. Billboard has called him "the new voice of the American rock 'n' roll songbook".

This exclusive engagement will bring a one-night-only celebration of one of the most iconic singer/songwriters in musical history featuring all of your favorite Billy Joel classics performed by the star of "Movin' Out" live on stage, Michael Cavanaugh.

Michael Cavanaugh joins the latest world-class line-up coming from The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts including Disney Princess: The Concert December 1-2, 2021 and Direct from London "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" November 26 and 27, 2021.

The Mansion Theatre For The Performing Arts also recently premiered its new national podcast "Mansion Magic" featuring a behind the scenes peek and visit with the stars of upcoming shows. www.mansionmagic.buzzsprout.com






