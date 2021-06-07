Jessie Ware Releases "Hot N Heavy," From What's Your Pleasure - The Platinum Pleasure Edition



The track brings back the electrifying dancehall energy that was so beloved on Ware's most recent singles, co-written by Jessie, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child (Danny Parker) and SG Lewis, "Hot N Heavy" brings in familiar influences of 80's electronica and the modern sensibilities that makes Jessie's music so memorable. This, along with her truly outstanding vocals & tongue-n-cheek lyrics really set this track up to be the soundtrack to your summer.



"Hot N Heavy" comes along with what has been a pretty stellar 12 months for



As if this wasn't amazing enough, she went on to release her first cookbook and continued her immensely popular podcast Table Manners and recently hit a massive milestone of 21 million individual listens, oftentimes featuring household names such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Yungblud, Robbie Williams, Alanis Morissette., Dawn French and

Catch



WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION - TRACKLIST:

Spotlight

What's Your Pleasure?

Ooh La La

Soul Control

Save A Kiss

Adore You

In Your Eyes

Step Into My Life

Read My Lips

Mirage (Don't Stop)

The Kill

Remember Where You Are

Please

Impossible

Eyes Closed

Overtime

Hot N Heavy

Pale Blue Light

0208 (feat. Kindness)

Adore You (Endless Remix)



UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:

December 1st - Birmingham O2 Academy

December 2nd - Manchester O2

December 3rd - Southampton O2 Guildhall - SOLD OUT

December 5th - Newcastle O2 Academy

December 7th - Leeds O2 Academy

December 9th - Glasgow O2 Academy

December 11th - Bristol Marble Factory - SOLD OUT

December 12th - London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

December 13th - London O2 Academy Brixton



PRESS:

"Ware's finest record yet" - Guardian

"pure escapism" - NME

"Jessie reminds us why we listen to dance music in the first place." - Pitchfork

"the perfect album" - Top40-Charts.com

"The best pop album of 2020" - Vogue

"A Triumph" - Rolling Stone. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing a non-stop year, Jessie Ware today releases her latest single co-produced by SG Lewis, "Hot N Heavy," a captivating and soulful dance track. The song comes straight from What's Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, the deluxe offering of her 2020 Top 3 album, out June 11th via PMR/EMI records/Universal Music.The track brings back the electrifying dancehall energy that was so beloved on Ware's most recent singles, co-written by Jessie, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child (Danny Parker) and SG Lewis, "Hot N Heavy" brings in familiar influences of 80's electronica and the modern sensibilities that makes Jessie's music so memorable. This, along with her truly outstanding vocals & tongue-n-cheek lyrics really set this track up to be the soundtrack to your summer."Hot N Heavy" comes along with what has been a pretty stellar 12 months for Jessie Ware. Earlier this year saw What's Your Pleasure? re-enter the top 10 following a performance on Graham Norton, alongside herBRIT nominations for Female Solo artist as well as Mastercard Album, with the energetic music video for her latest single 'Please' being released too. June 2020 saw Jessie gain not only her fourth UK Top 10 album of her career, but also her highest charting record at No.3. at UK Official Album Charts.As if this wasn't amazing enough, she went on to release her first cookbook and continued her immensely popular podcast Table Manners and recently hit a massive milestone of 21 million individual listens, oftentimes featuring household names such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Yungblud, Robbie Williams, Alanis Morissette., Dawn French and Dolly Parton to name a few. Jessie live when she embarks on her UK 2021 tour that has been rescheduled for this December.WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION - TRACKLIST:SpotlightWhat's Your Pleasure?Ooh La LaSoul ControlSave A KissAdore YouIn Your EyesStep Into My LifeRead My LipsMirage (Don't Stop)The KillRemember Where You ArePleaseImpossibleEyes ClosedOvertimeHot N HeavyPale Blue Light0208 (feat. Kindness)Adore You (Endless Remix)UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:December 1st - Birmingham O2 AcademyDecember 2nd - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUTDecember 3rd - Southampton O2 Guildhall - SOLD OUTDecember 5th - Newcastle O2 AcademyDecember 7th - Leeds O2 AcademyDecember 9th - Glasgow O2 AcademyDecember 11th - Bristol Marble Factory - SOLD OUTDecember 12th - London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUTDecember 13th - London O2 Academy BrixtonPRESS:"Ware's finest record yet" - Guardian"pure escapism" - NME"Jessie reminds us why we listen to dance music in the first place." - Pitchfork"the perfect album" - Top40-Charts.com"The best pop album of 2020" - Vogue"A Triumph" - Rolling Stone.



