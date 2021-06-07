Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07/06/2021

Jessie Ware Releases "Hot N Heavy," From What's Your Pleasure - The Platinum Pleasure Edition

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing a non-stop year, Jessie Ware today releases her latest single co-produced by SG Lewis, "Hot N Heavy," a captivating and soulful dance track. The song comes straight from What's Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, the deluxe offering of her 2020 Top 3 album, out June 11th via PMR/EMI records/Universal Music.
The track brings back the electrifying dancehall energy that was so beloved on Ware's most recent singles, co-written by Jessie, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child (Danny Parker) and SG Lewis, "Hot N Heavy" brings in familiar influences of 80's electronica and the modern sensibilities that makes Jessie's music so memorable. This, along with her truly outstanding vocals & tongue-n-cheek lyrics really set this track up to be the soundtrack to your summer.

"Hot N Heavy" comes along with what has been a pretty stellar 12 months for Jessie Ware. Earlier this year saw What's Your Pleasure? re-enter the top 10 following a performance on Graham Norton, alongside herBRIT nominations for Female Solo artist as well as Mastercard Album, with the energetic music video for her latest single 'Please' being released too. June 2020 saw Jessie gain not only her fourth UK Top 10 album of her career, but also her highest charting record at No.3. at UK Official Album Charts.

As if this wasn't amazing enough, she went on to release her first cookbook and continued her immensely popular podcast Table Manners and recently hit a massive milestone of 21 million individual listens, oftentimes featuring household names such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Yungblud, Robbie Williams, Alanis Morissette., Dawn French and Dolly Parton to name a few.
Catch Jessie live when she embarks on her UK 2021 tour that has been rescheduled for this December.

WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION - TRACKLIST:
Spotlight
What's Your Pleasure?
Ooh La La
Soul Control
Save A Kiss
Adore You
In Your Eyes
Step Into My Life
Read My Lips
Mirage (Don't Stop)
The Kill
Remember Where You Are
Please
Impossible
Eyes Closed
Overtime
Hot N Heavy
Pale Blue Light
0208 (feat. Kindness)
Adore You (Endless Remix)

UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:
December 1st - Birmingham O2 Academy
December 2nd - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT
December 3rd - Southampton O2 Guildhall - SOLD OUT
December 5th - Newcastle O2 Academy
December 7th - Leeds O2 Academy
December 9th - Glasgow O2 Academy
December 11th - Bristol Marble Factory - SOLD OUT
December 12th - London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT
December 13th - London O2 Academy Brixton

PRESS:
"Ware's finest record yet" - Guardian
"pure escapism" - NME
"Jessie reminds us why we listen to dance music in the first place." - Pitchfork
"the perfect album" - Top40-Charts.com
"The best pop album of 2020" - Vogue
"A Triumph" - Rolling Stone.






Most read news of the week
Lyte Partners With Jackson Browne Using Priority Reservation Technology For To-Be-Announced 2021 + 2022 Headlining Tours
Jack In Water Announces Raw & Honest Debut Album 'You Don't Feel Like Home' & Reveals New Track 'For You'
Potter's Daughter Join Forces With Drum Legend Simon Phillips For Their New Full-Length Album "Close To Nearby"
Randy Travis' Iconic 'Storms Of Life' Celebrates 35 Years With Forthcoming Remaster And Unreleased Recordings
GTA 6 May Use Bitcoin As In-Game Currency!
William Ryan Key Launches Twitch Partnership
UMe And The Nina Simone Charitable Trust Partner To Create First-Ever Music Video For Musical Icon And Activist Nina Simone's "Feeling Good"
Slipknot Announce The Knotfest Roadshow 2021
Genesis Owusu Shares Trippy New Video For 'Same Thing'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0161009 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031149387359619 secs