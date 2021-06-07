Blackbear Teams Up With Tate McRae For New Single "u love u"





The single is accompanied by an aptly aesthetic visual, directed by Boni Mata, starring both artists.

"u love u is the first single off of my EP misery lake," says bear. "It's an EP about isolation and feeling alone I made at the very end of quarantine before I got vaccinated. u love u is the perfect blend of nostalgic synths and new school drums that paints a picture of what it's like to be in a relationship with a person who loves themselves so much that you feel alone. The opening line, 'it's been over for a year or so, I should have left a couple tears ago,' sets it right up for what is ultimately an anthem for breaking up & to invest more time in yourself.



Tate adds, "'u love u' is a super honest song about the struggles of being in a relationship with a selfish person. I'm really excited to be a part of blackbear's record and help bring his vision to life."



blackbear kicked off 2021 garnering nominations for two 2021 Billboard



Since first crashing onto the scene in the mid-2010s, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer blackbear has continually turned heads and defied all expectations, effortlessly mixing his satirical humor and refreshingly forthright semantics with deeply heartfelt emotion. Delivering an outrageously catchy hybrid of pop and hip-hop and alt-R&B, the L.A.-based artist has put out five studio albums in the last six years alone, including 2019's magnum opus ANONYMOUS, and 2020's gold-certified everything means nothing (a #15 hit on the Billboard 200 Chart.) Hyper-creative and massively prolific, he's also collaborated with the likes of



In August 2019, blackbear dropped his biggest smash to date with the 3x-platinum hit "hot girl bummer," - the anthem reached #2 at Top 40 radio, landed at #11 on Billboard's 2020 Year-End Top 40



Singer/songwriter/dancer



Her current single, "you broke me first" reached #1 at Top 40 radio and has over 1 billion stream worldwide. The track is approaching the Top 10 at Hot AC, helped Tate to secure her spot in the #1 spot for 5 weeks on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart and was #1 at dance radio last year. The track is not only double platinum in the US, but 4x PLATINUM in Ireland, 3x PLATINUM in Australia and Singapore, 2x PLATINUM in Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway and Sweden, PLATINUM in the Austria, Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan and the UK, and GOLD in Denmark, Germany and Indonesia. Tate is currently featured on DJ Regard's latest track with Troye Sivan which is currently rising up the Top 40 chart.



