Zach Zoya Drops Seductive R&B Single "Feelings" Today

Coming off a prolific year of showcasing the spectrum of his multifaceted artistry, Canadian rapper/singer/songwriter Zach Zoya releases his new single " Feelings " today via 7ième Ciel/Universal Music. Oozing sensuality, Zoya sets the tone of the seductive track as his smooth vocals flirtatiously repeat "All eyes on you, you like it, you like it, you like it", mirroring the hypnotizing effect of infatuation."That moment feels like a trance and everything shuts off," says Zoya. "Is it your hair, the way you walked in, the way you looked at me? It's tunnel vision where everything is moving but I'm seeing only you. That feeling of being shook in the moment - that's the main feeling of this song."The intimate, melodic R&B of " Feelings " is the first glimpse into the sonic world Zoya intends to explore on his upcoming sophomore EP. "I'm going deeper into my feelings for this project," he says. "Melodic R&B is really the music I fell in love with first. Love, attraction and lust are such core feelings, core emotions. They appeal to our most primal instincts and everyone can relate to them. Even if it's in another language, you get the tone, the intention. Some things are just basic to human communication. Being whispery, being close, these things are just universal." Feelings " is the first single from the Montréal based artist since the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP Spectrum last October. The collection of bombastic hip-hop beats crafted for his energetic live shows, introspective R&B slow jams elevated by his buttery vocals, and his signature rapid-fire rhymes put Zoya's artistic chops on full display, solidifying him in hip-hop and R&B spheres both at home and abroad. Praised by established culture outlets such as Okayplayer, Rolling Stone France, The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music, ELLE Canada, HotNewHipHop, Exclaim, Complex and Wonderland Magazine, Zoya was also named an "Artist to Watch in Hip-Hop and R&B" by EARMILK and one of the "10 Montréal R&B Singers You Should Be Checking For" by Okayplayer.With " Feelings " setting the tone for the upcoming release, Zoya is presumed to cause a stir in the R&B world.Growing up in the small, largely French-speaking city of Rouyn-Noranda northwest of Montréal, Zach Zoya developed a diverse musical palate from his family. Introduced to African music by his South African father who fled to Canada during apartheid, and North American soul and pop music by his French-Canadian mother, Zoya was immersed in rhythms and melodies that spoke to him even when the English lyrics didn't. Though French was both Zoya's first language and the one more established in the Montréal music scene, he's rapped in English from the start of his career. Raised without a computer or television in a place with minimal hip-hop culture, Zoya first honed his flows by covering records by Kendrick Lamar and Drake, and credits learning the skill of rapping with improving his delivery as an all-around vocalist. After establishing himself in the Montréal music scene by gaining the support of 7ième Ciel, a powerhouse label in French rap, collaborating with platinum producer High Klassified (Future, The Weeknd), Zoya partnered with Universal Music Canada and began releasing songs that showcased his signature blend of melodic hip-hop and emotive R&B. For his debut solo EP Spectrum, released in October of 2020, Zoya collaborated with heavy hitting Toronto producers: JUNO Award winner Matthew Burnett, Grammy Award winner Boi-1da and Multi-Platinum selling producer Don Mills, as well as UK artist, songwriter and producer Angel (Frank Ocean, Moneybagg Yo, Stefflon Don), and Montréal producers Bougo and DTRWRK. Showcasing the versatility of Zach Zoya's artistry as a songwriter, singer and rapper, Spectrum earned critical acclaim from established culture outlets such as Okayplayer, Rolling Stone France, The Travis Mills Show on Apple Music, ELLE Canada, HotNewHipHop, Complex, EARMILK and Wonderland Magazine and landed Zach on HipHopDX's "Best R&B Songs of 2020" and Complex's "10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month" lists. With the rare combination of versatile talent, charisma, and perspective, 23-year-old Zach Zoya is poised to be the next Canadian star to build a worldwide following.



