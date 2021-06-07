Clay Walker Amplifies Troubadour Charm In "You Look Good" (Out Now)





Thurs., Oct. 7 | The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM selling country staple Clay Walker isn't shy when it comes to romance with his new song "You Look Good," available everywhere now via Show Dog Nashville. Written by Walker alongside Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts) and Michael Tyler (Jason Aldean), "You Look Good" exudes tailgate troubadour charm and flirtation as Walker confesses all the ways he finds his partner attractive — "high class pretty" or sitting shotgun in his truck.The song is the latest from Walker's 'Texas To Tennessee' album which comes out July 9th via Show Dog Nashville and is produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean) and Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley's " Somewhere On A Beach "). It follows the album's first single "Need A Bar Sometimes" which has amassed 14 million streams across platforms and continues to climb country radio charts.Walker just wrapped a co-headlining tour with Tracy Lawrence across two weekends, and he'll perform the first country show in 15 months at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at The Woodlands, Texas — a homecoming for the native Texan and his first hometown show in several years. For tickets and more information, visit claywalker.com/tour.Upcoming Clay Walker dates:Thurs., Jun. 10 | Bologna Performing Arts Center | Cleveland, MSSat., Jun. 12 | Country Thunder Iowa 2021 | Forest City, IASun., Jun. 13 | Deadwood's Outlaw Square | Deadwood, SDFri., Jul. 2 | The Gutterhouse | Pueblo West, COFri., Jul. 9 | Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion | The Woodlands, TXSat., Jul. 10 | Pendleton Whisky Music Fest | Pendleton, ORThurs., Jul. 15 | Country Thunder Wisconsin 2021 | Twin Lakes, WISat., Jul. 17 | Northwest Water Carnival Bash on the Beach | Detroit Lakes, MNFri., Jul. 23 | Spirit Lake Casino & Resort | Saint Michael, NDFri., Jul. 30 | Adirondack Bank Center | Utica, NYSat., Jul. 31 | Budweiser Summer Stage at Tag's | Big Flats, NYSun., Aug. 1 | Orange Motorsports & Entertainment | Middletown, NYFri., Aug. 6 | KOKEFEST 2021 | Hutto, TXSat., Aug. 7 | Potosi Live | Abilene, TXSun., Aug. 8 | Horseshoe Arena | Midland, TXSun., Aug. 15 | TJ's Corral | Minden, NVFri., Aug. 20 | Headwaters Country Jam | Cardwell, MTFri., Aug. 27 | Black Bear Casino Resort | Carlton, MNSat., Sept. 4 | Country Legends | West Liberty, OHSat., Sept. 11 | Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LAThurs., Sept. 23 | Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa | Catoosa, OKFri., Sept. 24 State Fair of Texas | Dallas, TXThurs., Oct. 7 | The Palace Theatre | Greensburg, PA.



