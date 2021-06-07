Gary Numan Announces North American Tour



October 23, 2021 Sat - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just two weeks after the release of his album Intruder, Gary Numan has announced North American tour dates for later this year. The tour will begin on September 17 in Los Angeles, CA, and finish on October 23 in Santa Ana, CA.Tickets are on sale to the public today at Gary's website HERE. Since its May 21 release, Intruder has already climbed to #3 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums and been praised by the press, with Paste describing the album as Gary Numan being "right at home in dystopia."News of the tour also follows the announcement of the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, which will be hosted by the leading on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17th.The show will see Gary Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career. Tickets are available here.US Tour Dates: September 17, 2021 Fri - Los Angeles - The Fonda September 18, 2021 Sat - San Diego - The Observatory North Park September 19, 2021 Sun - Pioneertown - Pappy & Harriet's September 20, 2021 Mon - Phoenix - The Crescent Ballroom September 22, 2021 Wed - San Antonio - Paper Tiger September 23, 2021 Thu - Austin - Emo's September 24, 2021 Fri - Dallas - Granada Theater September 25, 2021 Sat - Houston - Numbers September 27, 2021 Mon - Nashville - Basement East September 28, 2021 Tue - Atlanta - Variety Playhouse September 29, 2021 Wed - Carrboro - Cat's Cradle September 30, 2021 Thu - DC - 9:30 ClubOctober 1, 2021 Fri - Buffalo - Town BallroomOctober 2, 2021 Sat - New York - Brooklyn SteelOctober 4, 2021 Mon - Boston - ParadiseOctober 5, 2021 Tue - New Haven - College StreetOctober 6, 2021 Wed - Philadelphia - Union TransferOctober 8, 2021 Fri - Toronto - Phoenix Concert TheatreOctober 9, 2021 Sat - Detroit - Majestic TheatreOctober 10, 2021 Sun - Chicago - Park WestOctober 11, 2021 Mon - Milwaukee - The RaveOctober 12, 2021 Tue - Minneapolis - First AvenueOctober 14, 2021 Thu - Denver - Gothic TheatreOctober 15, 2021 Fri - Salt Lake City - Metro Music HallOctober 16, 2021 Sat - Boise - Knitting FactoryOctober 17, 2021 Sun - Portland - Revolution HallOctober 18, 2021 Mon - Vancouver - Commodore BallroomOctober 19, 2021 Tue - Seattle - NeptuneOctober 21, 2021 Thu - Sacramento - Ace Of SpadesOctober 22, 2021 Fri - San Francisco - The FillmoreOctober 23, 2021 Sat - Santa Ana - The Observatory.



