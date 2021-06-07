Gary Numan Announces North American Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Just two weeks after the release of his album Intruder, Gary Numan
has announced North American tour dates for later this year. The tour will begin on September
17 in Los Angeles, CA, and finish on October 23 in Santa
Ana, CA.
Tickets are on sale to the public today at Gary's website HERE. Since its May 21 release, Intruder has already climbed to #3 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums and been praised by the press, with Paste describing the album as Gary Numan
being "right at home in dystopia."
News of the tour also follows the announcement of the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, which will be hosted by the leading on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17th.The show will see Gary Numan
and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career. Tickets are available here.
US Tour Dates:
September
17, 2021 Fri - Los Angeles - The Fonda
September
18, 2021 Sat - San Diego
- The Observatory North Park
September
19, 2021 Sun - Pioneertown - Pappy & Harriet's
September
20, 2021 Mon - Phoenix
- The Crescent Ballroom
September
22, 2021 Wed - San Antonio - Paper Tiger
September
23, 2021 Thu - Austin - Emo's
September
24, 2021 Fri - Dallas - Granada Theater
September
25, 2021 Sat - Houston
- Numbers
September
27, 2021 Mon - Nashville - Basement East
September
28, 2021 Tue - Atlanta - Variety Playhouse
September
29, 2021 Wed - Carrboro - Cat's Cradle
September
30, 2021 Thu - DC - 9:30 Club
October 1, 2021 Fri - Buffalo - Town Ballroom
October 2, 2021 Sat - New York - Brooklyn Steel
October 4, 2021 Mon - Boston
- Paradise
October 5, 2021 Tue - New Haven
- College Street
October 6, 2021 Wed - Philadelphia - Union Transfer
October 8, 2021 Fri - Toronto - Phoenix
Concert Theatre
October 9, 2021 Sat - Detroit
- Majestic Theatre
October 10, 2021 Sun - Chicago
- Park West
October 11, 2021 Mon - Milwaukee - The Rave
October 12, 2021 Tue - Minneapolis - First Avenue
October 14, 2021 Thu - Denver - Gothic Theatre
October 15, 2021 Fri - Salt Lake City - Metro Music
Hall
October 16, 2021 Sat - Boise - Knitting Factory
October 17, 2021 Sun - Portland - Revolution Hall
October 18, 2021 Mon - Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom
October 19, 2021 Tue - Seattle - Neptune
October 21, 2021 Thu - Sacramento - Ace Of Spades
October 22, 2021 Fri - San Francisco - The Fillmore
October 23, 2021 Sat - Santa
Ana - The Observatory.