Multi-Grammy Award Winner Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Hot Girl Summer Anthem "Thot Shit"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-GRAMMY award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion announces 2021's certified Hot Girl Summer anthem, 'Thot Shit', a brand new track releasing Friday 11th June, marking the return of Megan's famed alter ego, Tina Snow.'Thot Shit' is a track that celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say.'Thot Shit' will be Megan's first solo release in 2021, following her critically acclaimed 2020 debut album, Good News. In 2021 alone, Megan has already won 3 GRAMMY awards, 2 NAACP Image Awards, and most recently, Top Rap Female Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.The track will release on Friday 11th June, pre-save it HERE: https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/thotshitCheck out the teaser below:



