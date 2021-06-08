Amber Mallory Releases New Single "Freak"





Amber Mallory is a Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, and Instrumentalist, from PA. As a child, Mallory was inspired by many pop artists' and rappers such as Britney Spears, Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, Lil' Kim, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Ludacris and even Dr. Dre. Songs like "More than A Woman" by Aaliyah and " Get Back " by Ludacris have inspired Mallory to want to write and record music. Since entering the music industry Mallory has released several mixtapes including Tha Lyoness Den, I Am….Amber Mallory and H.B.I.C but her career didn't take off until she released the ep Just Love Me and the duet version of Charlie Puth's " How Long " in which Puth is featured on with Mallory. Despite being born in PA, Mallory's inspiration comes mostly from the west coast. This stems from several visits Mallory made to Southern CA, as she got incredibly inspired by the music that she heard there and the surroundings. Even though Mallory has been doing music a little while she still has room for improvement. Mallory is currently working on her next album, which is set to be released July 2020.




