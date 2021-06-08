Dolly Parton Teams Up With For King & Country To Release 'God Only Knows'!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dolly Parton, the queen of country herself, teams up with blossoming legends for KING & COUNTRY, to release the collaborative 'God Only Knows'. A beautifully stripped-back performance sees the duo forgoing synths in favour of analogue instrumentation and breath-taking vocal harmonies. It's fitting for a song of this spiritual nature to have a version like this, where Joel and Luke's voices can really shine. Backed by a host of percussive instruments, an acoustic guitar and a piano, the song is laid bare, showing off the expertise of the musicianship and of course, the powerful and versatile vocals of the Smallbone brothers.



Dolly reflects, "When I first heard 'God Only Knows' I thought it was one of the best songs I'd ever heard. I came from a very spiritual background, and I love anything to do with inspirational songs that lift people up. I feel that this is a good song for right now, and it's so well written. I know that it touched me at a time when I needed to be lifted up."



Releasing 'God Only Knows' for UK radio for the first time, the song has been picking up traction around the country and is set to become one of the pair's most successful songs to date.



