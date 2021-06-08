Netflix And Jennifer Lopez's Production Banner, Nuyorican Productions Form Creative Partnership





Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said: "Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I'm looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Netflix announces a multi-year first look deal with Jennifer Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, co-run by her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Along with partner Benny Medina, Lopez and Goldsmith-Thomas will produce a slate of films, television series, scripted and unscripted content, with an emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.The first two announced projects both starring Lopez include The Mother which is directed by Niki Caro (Mulan) and follows a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. Lopez is currently training for the role with production set to begin this fall with a scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022. The second film, The Cipher, is based on the novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado.Lopez said in a statement,Scott Stuber, Netflix Head of Global Films, said: "Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world."Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said: "Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I'm looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love."



