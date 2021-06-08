"The Last Mercenary" - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as a mysterious secret agent who has been denounced by his government and must return to France when his son becomes framed by an international terrorist organization.

The long-time actor, fight choreographer, and martial artist has an already stacked filmography and will now be adding to that resume with his first project for Netflix, as well as his first action-comedy role - and the trailer for The Last Mercenary looks like it'll give Van Damme plenty of opportunity to show off his chops in more than one area.

The Last Mercenary starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, streaming on Netflix July 30th.



