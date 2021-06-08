Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Alien Battle Pass





The trailer confirms rumors that Fortnite is set to introduce content front the Rick and Morty animated universe during this season. Onboard the spaceship we see Rick Sanchez standing behind the desk in a 2D-styled look that will likely be available to earn throughout the season's battle pass.



There are other easter eggs littered throughout the trailer including one of Earth's most well-known protectors, Superman himself who can be seen in his Calk Kent persona sitting behind a desk in the trailer.

Having an alien invasion theme to the season should come as no shock as for the last few weeks payer have been noticing strange abductions during their time in the game. On top of that, there was a downed aircraft mission added to the game that also hinted at visitors from out of space.

Fortnite also revealed the contents of the battle pass alongside this trailer which can give fans a better idea of what this new season is all about.



Fortnite servers have gone down for the rollout of the Fortnite season 7 patch.

Epic Games took Fortnite servers down at 2am eastern time / 7am BST today (Tuesday June 8) for the big Fortnite season 7 update.



Announcing this the official Fortnite Status Twitter posted: "Chapter 2 Season 7 (v17.00) is close to making landfall!

"We're beginning to disable services in preparation for the update. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)."



It confirmed the long rumoured alien theme for the latest

The trailer showed an alien spaceship descending on the world of



A start time for Fortnite season 7 hasn't been announced yet, but with season 6 server downtime began at 6am UK time with the new New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a trailer posted in the lead-up to the season's launch today, Top40-Chartsb get a look at the weird phenomena taking place ahead of arrival from outer space. As the trailer continues we see a massive spaceship descend upon the Sprie swallowing it up before dropping a familiar character into the ocean who was imprisoned inside the spire during the Primal season.The trailer confirms rumors that Fortnite is set to introduce content front the Rick and Morty animated universe during this season. Onboard the spaceship we see Rick Sanchez standing behind the desk in a 2D-styled look that will likely be available to earn throughout the season's battle pass.There are other easter eggs littered throughout the trailer including one of Earth's most well-known protectors, Superman himself who can be seen in his Calk Kent persona sitting behind a desk in the trailer.Having an alien invasion theme to the season should come as no shock as for the last few weeks payer have been noticing strange abductions during their time in the game. On top of that, there was a downed aircraft mission added to the game that also hinted at visitors from out of space.Fortnite also revealed the contents of the battle pass alongside this trailer which can give fans a better idea of what this new season is all about.Fortnite servers have gone down for the rollout of the Fortnite season 7 patch.Epic Games took Fortnite servers down at 2am eastern time / 7am BST today (Tuesday June 8) for the big Fortnite season 7 update.Announcing this the official Fortnite Status Twitter posted: "Chapter 2 Season 7 (v17.00) is close to making landfall!"We're beginning to disable services in preparation for the update. If you're currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC)."It confirmed the long rumoured alien theme for the latest Battle Pass, with the tagline for Fortnite season 7 being 'Invasion'.The trailer showed an alien spaceship descending on the world of Battle Royale, and featured Superman (who will be one of the new skins) as well as Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty.A start time for Fortnite season 7 hasn't been announced yet, but with season 6 server downtime began at 6am UK time with the new Battle Pass available to play a few hours later at 8am UK. If Epic Games ends up not having a big event to mark the end of Fortnite season 6 and start of Fortnite season 7 it wouldn't be the first time this happened. Both Fortnite season 1 and season 3 of chapter 2 didn't have a major story event.



