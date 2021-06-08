Black Pumas Announce 2021-2022 US & International Tour







Jul 29 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza

Aug 5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)

Aug 6 Columbia, MO 9th Street Summerfest

Aug 7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland

Aug 8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^

Aug 11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

Aug 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)

Aug 13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^

Aug 15 Aspen, CO

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot*

Aug 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*

Aug 21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

Aug 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*

Aug 28 Lexington, KY Railbird

Aug 29 Columbus, OH WonderBus

Sep 2-18 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Sep 3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa Valley

Sep 18-19 Atlanta, GA

Sep 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Sep 14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)

Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA Performance Venue at Hollywood Park*

Sep 24 Dana Point, CA Ohana Fest

Sep 25 Dallas, TX

Sept 25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage

Oct 1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO

Oct 1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

Oct 8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

Oct 12 Harrisburg, PA XL Live

Oct 13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Oct 15 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

Oct 16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live*

Oct 17 Chicago, IL

Oct 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues +

Oct 19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)

Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic*

Dec 18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues*

Jan 5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)

Jan 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)



INTL 2021 / 2022

25 Jul Byron Bay, NSW SplendourXR

1 Nov Glasgow, Sco Garage (SOLD OUT)

2 Nov Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre

4 Nov Rekjavik, IS Airwaves / Art Museum

5 Nov Manchester, UK Albert Hall

6 Nov London, UK Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

7 Nov London, UK Roundhouse

9 Nov Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

10 Nov Bristol, UK O2 Academy

12 Nov Berlin, DE Verti

13 Nov Cologne, DE Live

14 Nov Brussels, BE AB Main Hall (SOLD OUT)

16 Nov Lille, FR Aéronef

17 Nov Nantes, FR Stéréolux

18 Nov Paris, FR Olympia

19 Nov Amsterdam, NL AFAS

20 Nov Madrid, ES La Riviera

18 Jun Oslo, NO Rockefeller

19 Jun Stockholm, SE Berns

21 Jun Hamburg, DE Fabrik

22 Jun Dortmund, DE FZW. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Black Pumas just made their triumphant hometown return to live music with a historic sold-out five-night stand at Austin's Stubb's BBQ, the city's first full-capacity shows since March of 2020. "It was a moment of catharsis long overdue," Rolling Stone wrote in a feature about the shows. Today the Grammy-nominated duo announces an extensive 2021-2022 tour across the U.S., the UK, and Europe. The tour includes four nights at NYC's Brooklyn Steel in September - 3 already sold-out and the fourth going fast - Los Angeles' Performance Venue at Hollywood Park, and multiple shows in Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Denver. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale beginning Friday, June 11th. Black Pumas have also been announced on 2021 festival lineups including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, BottleRock Napa Valley, Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, Atlanta's Music Midtown and more. All tour dates are below. Black Pumas performing on the Tamron Hall Show this Tuesday, June 8 on ABC.US 2021 / 2022Jul 29 Chicago, IL LollapaloozaAug 5 St. Louis, MO The Pageant (SOLD OUT)Aug 6 Columbia, MO 9th Street SummerfestAug 7 Saint Charles, IA Hinterland Music FestivalAug 8 Omaha, NE Waiting Room Outdoors ^Aug 11 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^Aug 12 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^ (SOLD OUT)Aug 13 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater ^Aug 15 Aspen, CO Belly UpAug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot*Aug 19 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater*Aug 21 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*Aug 22 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre*Aug 28 Lexington, KY Railbird Music FestivalAug 29 Columbus, OH WonderBus Music and Arts FestivalSep 2-18 Milwaukee, WI SummerfestSep 3-5 Napa, CA BottleRock Napa ValleySep 18-19 Atlanta, GA Music MidtownSep 13 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn SteelSep 14 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)Sep 15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)Sep 16 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel # (SOLD OUT)Sep 23 Los Angeles, CA Performance Venue at Hollywood Park*Sep 24 Dana Point, CA Ohana FestSep 25 Dallas, TX State Fair of TexasSept 25-26 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Cultural FestivalOct 1-3 Memphis, TN MEMPHO Music FestivalOct 1-3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music FestivalOct 8-10 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Music FestivalOct 12 Harrisburg, PA XL LiveOct 13 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre (SOLD OUT)Oct 15 Madison, WI The Sylvee*Oct 16 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live*Oct 17 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall + (SOLD OUT)Oct 18 Chicago, IL House of Blues +Oct 19 Chicago, IL House of Blues + (SOLD OUT)Dec 16 San Francisco, CA The Masonic*Dec 18 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues*Jan 5 Cincinnati, OH Madison Theatre + (SOLD OUT)Jan 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage (SOLD OUT)INTL 2021 / 202225 Jul Byron Bay, NSW SplendourXR1 Nov Glasgow, Sco Garage (SOLD OUT)2 Nov Dublin, IE Olympia Theatre4 Nov Rekjavik, IS Airwaves / Art Museum5 Nov Manchester, UK Albert Hall6 Nov London, UK Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)7 Nov London, UK Roundhouse9 Nov Birmingham, UK O2 Institute10 Nov Bristol, UK O2 Academy12 Nov Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall13 Nov Cologne, DE Live Music Hall14 Nov Brussels, BE AB Main Hall (SOLD OUT)16 Nov Lille, FR Aéronef17 Nov Nantes, FR Stéréolux18 Nov Paris, FR Olympia19 Nov Amsterdam, NL AFAS20 Nov Madrid, ES La Riviera18 Jun Oslo, NO Rockefeller19 Jun Stockholm, SE Berns21 Jun Hamburg, DE Fabrik22 Jun Dortmund, DE FZW.



