Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-Winner To Host The "48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards" On June 25, 2021

The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-winner and host of CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning show THE TALK, announced live today during their show that she will host the 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, to be broadcast Friday, June 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. This will mark the fifth time Underwood has hosted the show and the 15th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmy Awards, more than any other network.Underwood will host the 48th ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS from Los Angeles, with featured talent appearing from the Emmy stage, individual show studios and homes to accept their awards. Additional winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys). Awards for Daytime Children's Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.Sheryl has been a host on THE TALK for 10 years, in addition to being a multi-faceted entrepreneur who is considered one of today's hardest working comediennes and a sought-after media personality. She holds four honorary doctorates, including an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, S.C., the University of Illinois-Chicago and Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C. Also, she hosts "Sheryl Underwood Radio" which has 511 domestic and international affiliates, and "The World According to Sheryl - The Podcast of Sheryl Underwood Radio." Underwood has guest-starred in the daytime dramas THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, both on the Network. Her film credits include "Bulworth," "I Got the Hook Up" and "Beauty Shop," starring Queen Latifah.The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as all forms of children's television programming and certain categories of streaming and syndicated content. This year's Daytime Emmys are the most competitive ever, with more than 3,100 submissions featuring content that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of peer professionals from across the television industry.The 48TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011 and 2020. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer and director from ATI.CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth. The hosts exchange stories and share their opinions on issues and events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, cooking segments and human interest stories. THE TALK has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 55 nominations. THE TALK also won The People's Choice Award (2016) for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series (2016).The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy(R) Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, and Daytime television programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the United States Beyond awards, NATAS provides extensive educational programs through its Foundation, including regional and national scholarships and Student Production Awards. For more information go to www.theemmys.tv



