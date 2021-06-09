Drake & Live Nation Set To Open New Entertainment Venue 'History' In Toronto



Live Nation Canada is the country's leading live entertainment producer and promoter, offering the best of Canadian and International talent at stadiums, arenas, theatres, and club venues across the country. Live Nation continues to be a true leader in the live industry in Canada helping to elevate homegrown artists to the world stage. For more information, www.historytoronto.com and LiveNation.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live Nation Canada is introducing History, a new live entertainment venue, that will open its doors later this year. Live Nation collaborated with Canadian and Global Icon Drake on the venue to curate a premiere entertainment experience."Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History," said Drake. "I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans."With a capacity of 2,500, History will offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto. This contemporary venue plans to host 200 concerts and events annually."We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment."History will offer guests up-close experiences with their favourite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto. We take pride in and expect History to become an important part of the community," said Riley O'Connor, Chairman, Live Nation Canada.History has been in development for over three years, with construction scheduled to be complete later this summer. The venue is situated in the east end of the city, in the heart of The Beaches neighbourhood at 1663 Queen Street East. History is posed to be an anchor of the community, delivering music and culture while also driving economic activity and creating numerous employment opportunities.History includes a convertible general admission area and reserved seating configurations for all types of events - from concerts, live entertainment, and galas to community programs and events. Concerts and events, along with additional details and career opportunities, will begin to be announced throughout the coming weeks and months.Live Nation Canada is the country's leading live entertainment producer and promoter, offering the best of Canadian and International talent at stadiums, arenas, theatres, and club venues across the country. Live Nation continues to be a true leader in the live industry in Canada helping to elevate homegrown artists to the world stage. For more information, www.historytoronto.com and LiveNation.com.



