Country 09/06/2021

Sam Williams Signs With UMG Nashville

Sam Williams Signs With UMG Nashville
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) UMG Nashville signs singer songwriter Sam Williams. The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, however, he offers far more than just his family name. Sam sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy.

"We are so proud and excited that Sam Williams is joining Universal Music Group," says Cindy Mabe, President UMG Nashville. "Sam's talent is timeless and boundless. He has such an incredible way of communicating and emotes as if he's channeling feelings from another place; somewhere deep inside himself. His powerful, soulful vocals combine with his introspective storytelling to fully immerse you into Sam's own life making you feel everything he feels. He's such a special talent and I believe Sam's music will help lead country music into its next evolution."

Sam's Glasshouse Children is expected later this summer. Early releases from the debut album, "Shuteye," "Can't Fool Your Own Blood," "The World: Alone," and the most recent "10-4," have garnered critical acclaim from American Songwriter, Billboard, NPR, The Tennessean, Rolling Stone and more.

Sam made his national television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April performing "Can't Fool You Own Blood," a song which earned the soulful performer a standing ovation following his Grand Ole Opry debut.






