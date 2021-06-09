Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 09/06/2021

Pixies Announce 2021 US Fall Tour Dates

Pixies Announce 2021 US Fall Tour Dates
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pixies - Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering, and Paz Lenchantin - return to the road on Friday, September 10 at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY to kick off an 11-date trek, the band's first U.S. shows since December 2019.

The tour is comprised of headline theatre dates, festival appearances, and multiple concerts with Nine Inch Nails. The itinerary is below; tickets go on sale this Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET; log on to www.pixiesmusic.com for all ticketing information.

On this tour, the band will draw from their entire catalogue for their set list, and, as is the norm with Pixies, there will be no firm, nightly set list - the band will play a different set at each show, with every song determined just before its first note is played. That said, fans can expect to hear many of their favorites such as "Here Comes Your Man," "Wave of Mutilation," "Where is My Mind," "Gouge Away," "Hey," "Bone Machine," "Debaser," and "Gigantic."

"Over the past year, it's been wonderful to spend so much time with our families," said Pixies' Joey Santiago. "I've been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we're ready to get back to playing live shows, and are looking forward to seeing you all."

Pixies' U.S. September run is as follows:

SEPTEMBER
10 Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY
11 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA
13 Old Forester's Paristown Hall, Louisville, KY
14 Foellinger Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN
16 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
17 The Factory at The District, Chesterfield, MO
18 The Waiting Room/Outdoors - Omaha, NE
19 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL
21 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)
23 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH (with NIN)
26 Cain's Ballroom, Tulsa, OK.






