Another Level, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Fatman Scoop, Judge Jules & Damage For Kisstory Festival



Taking place on Streatham Common, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September, get ready for TWO huge days of the very best Old Skool and Anthems. Playing across multiple stages will be DJ Luck & MC Neat,



KISSTORY Festival will also feature very special old skool sets from KISS DJs Anton Powers, Majestic, DJ Q, Tinea Taylor, Scott Garcia,



KISS DJ, Anton Powers said, "After the past year we've all had we can't wait to get back on the stage and bring the KISSTORY party back for two huge days of non-stop Old Skool & Anthems, we'll be coming back bigger and better than ever!"

Grab your tickets now as they're selling fast, you won't want to miss it!



Name: KISSTORY Festival

Date: Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September

Location: Streatham Common, London

URL: KISSFMUK.COM

Age Limit: Over 18s Event

Tickets: kissfmuk.com



Performances from: Another Level, Beverley Skeete, Damage, DJ Luck & Mc Neat, Fatman Scoop, Kathy Brown, Oxide & Neutrino, Panjabi Mc, Rozalla, Uk Apache, DJ Ironik, Phats & Smalls Ft Rick live, Pied Piper & Sharky P, Platnum, Robbie Craig,



Plus DJs: Majestic (exclusive old skool set), Anton Powers, DJ Q,

Make sure you're listening to KISS and KISSTORY to hear more info via your radio, smart speaker, the KISS Kube mobile app, or listen online at kissfmuk.com and www.kisstoryfestival.com LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) As announced by Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast this morning, the line-up for this year's KISSTORY Festival has been revealed!Taking place on Streatham Common, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September, get ready for TWO huge days of the very best Old Skool and Anthems. Playing across multiple stages will be DJ Luck & MC Neat, Oxide & Neutrino and Judge Jules plus live performances from KISSTORY legends Lisa Maffia, Kele Le Roc, Fatman Scoop, Another Level, Artful Dodger, Damage and many more.KISSTORY Festival will also feature very special old skool sets from KISS DJs Anton Powers, Majestic, DJ Q, Tinea Taylor, Scott Garcia, Wideboys and loads more.KISS DJ, Anton Powers said, "After the past year we've all had we can't wait to get back on the stage and bring the KISSTORY party back for two huge days of non-stop Old Skool & Anthems, we'll be coming back bigger and better than ever!"Grab your tickets now as they're selling fast, you won't want to miss it!Name: KISSTORY FestivalDate: Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th SeptemberLocation: Streatham Common, LondonURL: KISSFMUK.COMAge Limit: Over 18s EventTickets: kissfmuk.comPerformances from: Another Level, Beverley Skeete, Damage, DJ Luck & Mc Neat, Fatman Scoop, Kathy Brown, Oxide & Neutrino, Panjabi Mc, Rozalla, Uk Apache, DJ Ironik, Phats & Smalls Ft Rick live, Pied Piper & Sharky P, Platnum, Robbie Craig, Shelley Nelson, Tristan Henry, Angie Brown, Artful Dodger, Baby D, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv, DJ Redhot & MC DT, General Levy, Judge Jules, Kele Le Roc, Lisa Maffia, Romeo, Sabrina (Mis-Teeq), Tinchy Stryder, Grooverider & Mc GQ, Matt Jam Lamont, Mc Hyperactive, RatPack, Sonique, Sweet Female Attitude, Urban Cookie Collective.Plus DJs: Majestic (exclusive old skool set), Anton Powers, DJ Q, Danny Blaze, Dane Bowers, DJ MK, DJ Policy, DJ Swerve, Ellie Prohan, Freddie Smith, Greg Costa, Jake Thomson , Justin Wilkes, Martin 2 Smoove & Andy Purnell, Masterstepz, Ms Pink & Leanne Louise, Scott Garcia, Shortee Blitz, Steve Smart, Tinea Taylor, T21 Sweetboyz, Unit 3, Wideboys, Billy Da Kid, Dixon Brothers, DJ Pioneer, Guy Mitchell, Jamie Rodigan, Justin Wilkes, Matchstick, Richie Fingers, Shosh, Siaka Stevens , T21 Sweetboyz , TCTS.Make sure you're listening to KISS and KISSTORY to hear more info via your radio, smart speaker, the KISS Kube mobile app, or listen online at kissfmuk.com and www.kisstoryfestival.com



