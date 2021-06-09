Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 09/06/2021

Another Level, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Fatman Scoop, Judge Jules & Damage For Kisstory Festival

Another Level, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Fatman Scoop, Judge Jules & Damage For Kisstory Festival
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) As announced by Jordan and Perri on KISS Breakfast this morning, the line-up for this year's KISSTORY Festival has been revealed!
Taking place on Streatham Common, Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September, get ready for TWO huge days of the very best Old Skool and Anthems. Playing across multiple stages will be DJ Luck & MC Neat, Oxide & Neutrino and Judge Jules plus live performances from KISSTORY legends Lisa Maffia, Kele Le Roc, Fatman Scoop, Another Level, Artful Dodger, Damage and many more.

KISSTORY Festival will also feature very special old skool sets from KISS DJs Anton Powers, Majestic, DJ Q, Tinea Taylor, Scott Garcia, Wideboys and loads more.

KISS DJ, Anton Powers said, "After the past year we've all had we can't wait to get back on the stage and bring the KISSTORY party back for two huge days of non-stop Old Skool & Anthems, we'll be coming back bigger and better than ever!"
Grab your tickets now as they're selling fast, you won't want to miss it!

Name: KISSTORY Festival
Date: Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September
Location: Streatham Common, London
URL: KISSFMUK.COM
Age Limit: Over 18s Event
Tickets: kissfmuk.com

Performances from: Another Level, Beverley Skeete, Damage, DJ Luck & Mc Neat, Fatman Scoop, Kathy Brown, Oxide & Neutrino, Panjabi Mc, Rozalla, Uk Apache, DJ Ironik, Phats & Smalls Ft Rick live, Pied Piper & Sharky P, Platnum, Robbie Craig, Shelley Nelson, Tristan Henry, Angie Brown, Artful Dodger, Baby D, Big Brovaz & Booty Luv, DJ Redhot & MC DT, General Levy, Judge Jules, Kele Le Roc, Lisa Maffia, Romeo, Sabrina (Mis-Teeq), Tinchy Stryder, Grooverider & Mc GQ, Matt Jam Lamont, Mc Hyperactive, RatPack, Sonique, Sweet Female Attitude, Urban Cookie Collective.

Plus DJs: Majestic (exclusive old skool set), Anton Powers, DJ Q, Danny Blaze, Dane Bowers, DJ MK, DJ Policy, DJ Swerve, Ellie Prohan, Freddie Smith, Greg Costa, Jake Thomson , Justin Wilkes, Martin 2 Smoove & Andy Purnell, Masterstepz, Ms Pink & Leanne Louise, Scott Garcia, Shortee Blitz, Steve Smart, Tinea Taylor, T21 Sweetboyz, Unit 3, Wideboys, Billy Da Kid, Dixon Brothers, DJ Pioneer, Guy Mitchell, Jamie Rodigan, Justin Wilkes, Matchstick, Richie Fingers, Shosh, Siaka Stevens , T21 Sweetboyz , TCTS.
Make sure you're listening to KISS and KISSTORY to hear more info via your radio, smart speaker, the KISS Kube mobile app, or listen online at kissfmuk.com and www.kisstoryfestival.com






Most read news of the week
Multi-Grammy Award Winner Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Hot Girl Summer Anthem "Thot Shit"
Angelique Kidjo Unveils "Mother Nature" Music Video Featuring Sting
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 Alien Battle Pass
"The Last Mercenary" - Official Trailer - Netflix
Maroon 5 To Officially Embark On 2021 Headline Tour Across North America
Asking Alexandria Signs With Better Noise Music
Anti-Flag Announce Fall 2021 Tour Plans
Stephanie June's 'Cry Baby Cry' Is A Breath Of Fresh Air We Desperately Needed
Dolly Parton Teams Up With For King & Country To Release 'God Only Knows'!


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.4051440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0031290054321289 secs