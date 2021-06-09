BBC Three Confirms Third Helping Of Critically Acclaimed Talent Series The Rap Game UK





Filmed across new locations in Manchester, The Rap Game UK returns to BBC iPlayer this summer with a new £20,000 cash prize and mentor scheme to help the winning artist create, launch and promote new music following the competition. The new series will once again feature some of the scene's biggest names.

More information including the new guest mentor and artist line up will be released in due course.



Award wins for previous series include The Edinburgh TV Awards - Best Entertainment Series, Broadcast



Ricky Cooper, BBC Factual Commissioning Editor says: "After finding incredible new artists from all over Britain, this series of The Rap Game UK is set to be bigger and better than ever. The show's unique blend of authenticity, storytelling, humour and epic MC showdowns has proven a hit with audiences, and I can't wait to see who Krept, Konan and DJ Target crown this year's winner."



Tom O'Brien, Creative Director, Naked Television says: "It's great to be back working with BBC Three on Rap Game Season Three. The cast, city and prize are all new, so there's a fresh unpredictability about it which has us all really excited."



The Rap Game UK is based on one of the US's most successful music formats and is produced by Naked and distributed by A+E Networks.

"A+E Networks is thrilled to partner with BBC Three on another season of this extraordinary programme that has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, and truly earned its dedicated fandom and awards recognition," says VP of Content Sales, EMEA,



The Rap Game UK is a 6x60' series made by Naked Television for BBC Three. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Ricky LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Produced by Naked (a Fremantle label), previous series have seen Krept, Konan and Target joined by some of the biggest names in the business, with guest mentors including Ms Banks, Wretch 32, D Double E, Aitch, Deno, AJ Tracey, Mist, Stefflon Don and Lady Leshurr. Both series have had more than six million requests, bringing more new and younger users to BBC iPlayer.Filmed across new locations in Manchester, The Rap Game UK returns to BBC iPlayer this summer with a new £20,000 cash prize and mentor scheme to help the winning artist create, launch and promote new music following the competition. The new series will once again feature some of the scene's biggest names.More information including the new guest mentor and artist line up will be released in due course.Award wins for previous series include The Edinburgh TV Awards - Best Entertainment Series, Broadcast Digital Awards - Best Entertainment Programme, and RTS Midlands Awards - Factual Entertainment/Popular Factual Series. It has also been nominated for Bafta, RTS and Grierson Awards.Ricky Cooper, BBC Factual Commissioning Editor says: "After finding incredible new artists from all over Britain, this series of The Rap Game UK is set to be bigger and better than ever. The show's unique blend of authenticity, storytelling, humour and epic MC showdowns has proven a hit with audiences, and I can't wait to see who Krept, Konan and DJ Target crown this year's winner."Tom O'Brien, Creative Director, Naked Television says: "It's great to be back working with BBC Three on Rap Game Season Three. The cast, city and prize are all new, so there's a fresh unpredictability about it which has us all really excited."The Rap Game UK is based on one of the US's most successful music formats and is produced by Naked and distributed by A+E Networks."A+E Networks is thrilled to partner with BBC Three on another season of this extraordinary programme that has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist, and truly earned its dedicated fandom and awards recognition," says VP of Content Sales, EMEA, Robyn Hurd. "We look forward to witnessing new talent emerge in season three."The Rap Game UK is a 6x60' series made by Naked Television for BBC Three. It is commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Ricky Cooper and Patrick McMahon are the Commissioning Editors. Tom O'Brien and Cam de la Huerta are Executive Producers.



