BBC Music Presents The Glastonbury Experience 2021





Over 50 full Glastonbury sets from the BBC archives available to watch on BBC iPlayer and over 30 sets to listen to on BBC



Classic Glastonbury performances from artists including



An exclusive 60 minute BBC Two documentary - Live At Worthy Farm: Backstage (w/t) presented by Jo Whiley, which will tell the story of how this once in a lifetime event was put together. This will be followed by Live At Worthy Farm: Highlights (w/t), featuring a selection of performances from the artists who took part in the event



A weekend of Glastonbury themed programmes across







Clara Amfo says: "As a nation of music lovers, Glastonbury is truly a part of our DNA. Whether it's two or twenty performances, we all have a collection of them seared into our memory from many a previous weekend on this Somerset farm! Sharing some of my personal faves is a real treat and a testament to the hard work from the Eavis family and these brilliant artists."







Jo Whiley says: "Whilst we can't be together in the fields of Pilton just yet, I can't wait to go back in time and share a selection of my favourite Glastonbury memories and performances with you all. I have incredibly fond memories of the 90s at Glastonbury, so join me on Friday 25 June to relive some of the very best moments from that unforgettable decade. I had a fantastic time at Live At Worthy Farm in May, so I'm also really looking forward to showing viewers exactly what went on behind the scenes."



Live At Worthy Farm: Backstage (w/t) is produced by Ryan Minchin and Executive Produced by Alison Howe at BBC Studios



Glastonbury in the 90s, Glastonbury in the 21st Century and Glastonbury



All radio programmes, Live At Worthy Farm: Backstage (w/t) and the broadcast of highlights from Live At Worthy Farm are commissioned by



Glastonbury presents Live At Worthy Farm livestream was produced by Driift and co-produced by BBC Studios Productions.



On BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer's pop-up Glastonbury channel returns in 2021. The channel will stream across Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June from 10am-late and each day will take on a different Glastonbury theme. Friday's programmes will explore the 90s at Glastonbury, Saturday's shows will move forward into the 21st century and Sunday will celebrate the Glastonbury Legends.

Each morning, the channel will kick off with programmes curated by presenters Jo Whiley (Friday), Clara Amfo (Saturday) and

Each afternoon, across the three days, there will be surprise sets, revealed on the day and streamed in full on the BBC iPlayer channel.

Following this, the channel will stream more new programmes and full classic sets. Friday's programmes will explore some of the genres that came to the fore during the 1990s, including Britpop and dance music, as electronic pioneers brought rave to Pilton. On Saturday, programmes turn their attention to when global stars took the festival by storm in the 21st Century and pop music came to Worthy Farm. Sunday's programmes will be dedicated to the legends who have performed over the years as well as looking at the early performances from artists who would go on to headline one of the bigger stages at the festival.

BBC iPlayer will also be making over 50 classic sets available to relive in full from Monday 21 June. This is in addition to individual Live At Worthy Farm performances from the likes of Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka,



On BBC television

On the evenings of Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, the BBC iPlayer pop-up channel and BBC Two will simulcast even more programmes, in keeping with each day's theme.

On Friday 25 June, BBC Two will revisit key moments from the 1990s at Glastonbury, including the arrival of Britpop and TV cameras at the festival and when

The following day (Saturday 26 June) BBC Two will explore the stories, stars and memorable moments since the year 2000 in Glastonbury in the 21st Century, before showing Kylie at Glastonbury 2019.

On the Sunday (27 June) BBC Two will show Glastonbury

This will be followed by Live At Worthy Farm: Highlights (w/t), showcasing a selection of the incredible performances from the artists who took part in this once in a lifetime event.

Across the weekend, BBC Four will broadcast a Glastonbury set from Fela Kuti (1984) - which has never been shown on TV in its entirety before, plus highlights shows focusing on 1998, 1999, 2003 and 2017.

All BBC Two and BBC Four programmes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.



On BBC radio and BBC Sounds:



BBC

On

On Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June (10-11am)

On Friday 25 June, Jordan North (11am-1pm) will host a Glastonbury special, celebrating the festival by playing taster tracks from some of the Glastonbury performances, which are being made available to relive on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.





BBC

DJ Target (1Xtra's Takeover with DJ Target, Saturdays, 7-9pm) and Tiffany Calver (1Xtra's Rap Show with Tiffany Calver, Saturdays, 9-11pm) play out highlights from the Live At Worthy Farm livestream.



BBC Asian Network

On Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 June, 9-10pm,



BBC

On Friday 25 June, to accompany BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Four's 90s at Glastonbury day, Fearne Cotton will dedicate her

On Sunday 27 June, Jo Whiley presents Glastonbury Live - two hours of new performances from Live At Worthy Farm, including Coldplay's set - plus other memorable moments from Glastonburys past. The show will be available on BBC

Also, on BBC Sounds, there will be new, specially curated Glastonbury music mixes from

Zoe Ball says: "Putting this BBC



BBC

On Friday 25 June, 6

On Saturday 26 June, The Blessed

On Sunday 27 June, Cerys Matthews will broadcast a selection of the spoken word performances from Live At Worthy Farm. The spoken word artists who performed on Saturday 22 May included PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kae Tempest,

Plus, on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, the station's weekend presenters will take a trip down memory lane throughout the days, playing tracks from the classic sets that are being made available to enjoy again in full on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.



BBC Sounds

