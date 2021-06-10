Inhaler Release New Single "It Won't Always Be Like This"



Sharing its name with the band's debut album, which is set for release on July 9th, It Won't Always Be Like This is a re-recorded version of an early single that the Irish rock quartet wrote over four years ago, but its meaning has changed between now and then. The world is a different place to when singer and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon formed the band as teenagers in Dublin seeking to emulate the big-thinking, big-chorused indie-rock bands they worshipped with some uplifting anthems of their own.



A run of euphoric singles had helped Inhaler gather thrilling momentum by the time the world went into lockdown in March 2020. Over the next year, as they crafted and honed a debut album in a manner that no-one has ever dreamed of making their debut album - writing sessions over Zoom, quarantine conditions in the studio, no pubs open to reflect on a hard day's tracking - it was the words of their early single that they kept coming back to: "It won't always be like this". Six words to hang on to. That sense of remaining hopeful, of pulling through hard times, seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, is the thread that ties this mesmeric collection of songs together. "There's a sense of optimism on this album and the song It Won't Always Be Like This is the main catalyst for that," says Hewson. "We kept coming back to that title."



When everything was going to pot, when the future looked uncertain, Inhaler kept the faith. It Won't Always Be Like This is a coming-of-age record, an album about adolescence, love, getting lost and finding yourself again. It closes one chapter of the band's life and opens another.



Inhaler will play an 18-date tour of the UK & Ireland later this year. Full run of dates is listed below:



September/October 2021

Tues 28th Sept Sheffield Octagon

Weds 29th Sept Leeds 02 Academy

Fri 1st Oct Newcastle 02 Academy

Sat 2nd Oct Birmingham 02

Sun 3rd Oct Bristol 02 Academy 1

Tues 5th Oct Nottingham Rock City

Wed 6th Oct London 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thu 7th Oct Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Sat 9th Oct Liverpool Uni, The Mountford Hall

Sun 10th Oct Glasgow Barrowland

Tues 12th Oct Manchester 02 Ritz



December 2021

Tue 14 Dec - Belfast,

Wed 15 Dec - Limerick, Dolan's Warehouse

Thu 16 Dec - Cork, Cyprus Avenue

Fri 17 Dec - Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club

Sun 19 Dec - Dublin, Academy

Mon 20 Dec - Dublin, Academy

Tue 21 Dec - Dublin, Academy

Wed 22 Dec - Dublin, Academy. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inhaler today release their new single "It Won't Always Be Like This" on Polydor/Universal Music. The song launched as Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World on Radio 1 alongside a video directed by James Slater.Sharing its name with the band's debut album, which is set for release on July 9th, It Won't Always Be Like This is a re-recorded version of an early single that the Irish rock quartet wrote over four years ago, but its meaning has changed between now and then. The world is a different place to when singer and guitarist Eli Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon formed the band as teenagers in Dublin seeking to emulate the big-thinking, big-chorused indie-rock bands they worshipped with some uplifting anthems of their own.A run of euphoric singles had helped Inhaler gather thrilling momentum by the time the world went into lockdown in March 2020. Over the next year, as they crafted and honed a debut album in a manner that no-one has ever dreamed of making their debut album - writing sessions over Zoom, quarantine conditions in the studio, no pubs open to reflect on a hard day's tracking - it was the words of their early single that they kept coming back to: "It won't always be like this". Six words to hang on to. That sense of remaining hopeful, of pulling through hard times, seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, is the thread that ties this mesmeric collection of songs together. "There's a sense of optimism on this album and the song It Won't Always Be Like This is the main catalyst for that," says Hewson. "We kept coming back to that title."When everything was going to pot, when the future looked uncertain, Inhaler kept the faith. It Won't Always Be Like This is a coming-of-age record, an album about adolescence, love, getting lost and finding yourself again. It closes one chapter of the band's life and opens another.Inhaler will play an 18-date tour of the UK & Ireland later this year. Full run of dates is listed below:September/October 2021Tues 28th Sept Sheffield OctagonWeds 29th Sept Leeds 02 AcademyFri 1st Oct Newcastle 02 AcademySat 2nd Oct Birmingham 02 Institute Sun 3rd Oct Bristol 02 Academy 1Tues 5th Oct Nottingham Rock CityWed 6th Oct London 02 Forum Kentish TownThu 7th Oct Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR, UEASat 9th Oct Liverpool Uni, The Mountford HallSun 10th Oct Glasgow BarrowlandTues 12th Oct Manchester 02 RitzDecember 2021Tue 14 Dec - Belfast, Limelight Wed 15 Dec - Limerick, Dolan's WarehouseThu 16 Dec - Cork, Cyprus AvenueFri 17 Dec - Killarney, INEC Acoustic ClubSun 19 Dec - Dublin, AcademyMon 20 Dec - Dublin, AcademyTue 21 Dec - Dublin, AcademyWed 22 Dec - Dublin, Academy.



