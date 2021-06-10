JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Debuts R&B Love Letter "24hrs" Today



Savannah reflected on her artistic journey towards this landmark of a moment in her HOMEGROWN JUNOs interview. This month, Savannah has been selected by Spotify to represent Canada in the launch of their global content brand Frequency which highlights the spectrum of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coming off a phenomenal year of critical acclaim, cosigns and accolades, Toronto singer-songwriter and JUNO Award winner Savannah Ré unveils her new track "24hrs" via Universal Music. A soul-stirring serenade in which Ré honours a timeless, boundless love where "24 hours is not enough of you", the R&B ballad is both vulnerable and relatable - signature Savannah Ré."This song kind of came about naturally being in this pandemic," she says. "I've seen so much about relationships being strained and coming to an end because really, you're never forced to be in a house 24/7 with your spouse or significant other. However, I haven't seen much about the positives of this. I feel like my relationship has gotten nothing but stronger, and it almost is like I wish 24 hours was longer just to have more time with my significant other. Feel good R&B is back."Written by Savannah Ré and produced by YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez) and adamjosh, "24hrs" is an intimate collaboration with Savannah's tender vocals caressing the melody, promising to "Love you everyday, Loving you now, I'm here to stay"."24hrs" is the first new music from Savannah since her debut EP Opia was released in November. Executive Produced by her mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da, Opia cemented Savannah Ré as one of R&B's brightest new voices earning her a nomination for the 2021 SOCAN Songwriting Prize and two Top 20 nominations for the 2021 Prism Prize (" Solid " and "Opia - Experience"). Savannah's undeniable talent also recently earned her a place in Canadian music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year JUNO Award (" Where You Are ") and the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year (" Solid ") JUNO Award. This past Sunday, June 6th, Savannah Ré became a first time JUNO Award Winner when she was awarded the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award making Canadian music history a second time as the first artist to ever receive the Award.Savannah Ré has successfully carved out her own distinctive sound among the unparalleled R&B talent coming out of Toronto with her candid, authentic narratives that defer space for her unhindered, emotive vocals. Continuing to attract critical acclaim from esteemed outlets such as BET, The Fader, DJ Booth and American Songwriter, and being included in HYPEBAE's Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2021, Complex's Best Canadian Songs of 2020, and NOW Magazine's Best Toronto Albums of 2020, Savannah Ré is quickly becoming an international force.After making waves in the R&B community for the past few years opening for Jessie Reyez on her North American 'Being Human On Tour' tour, and collaborating with Wondagurl for Amazon Music's Rotation series, Toronto R&B singer-songwriter Savannah Ré made 2020 her breakout year.In November of 2020, she was named Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of the Month alongside the release of her debut EP Opia. After establishing herself as a one-to-watch songwriter and performer and being championed by R&B heavyweights such as Babyface and her mentor Boi-1da, Savannah has received triumphant critical acclaim and support from her peers including Timbaland, SZA, Alessia Cara, Haviah Mighty and of course her ride-or-dies, Jessie Reyez and Boi-1da who are among the many on the quickly growing list of cosigns.Signed to Universal Music Canada and Polydor in the UK, Savannah's remarkable debut project is a testament to her dedication to her craft earning her millions of streams, international press coverage and several playlist cover placements with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music as well as four massive billboards in Toronto's Yonge & Dundas Square.Savannah's accolades have continued into 2021 with two nominations for The Prism Prize for Opia videos " Solid " and "Opia - Experience" and two JUNO Award nominations making music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year and Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Awards.Savannah reflected on her artistic journey towards this landmark of a moment in her HOMEGROWN JUNOs interview. This month, Savannah has been selected by Spotify to represent Canada in the launch of their global content brand Frequency which highlights the spectrum of Black culture in music and podcasts.



