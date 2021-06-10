The Pretty Reckless Share "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Ft. Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil) Video



The track appears on the band's new album Death By Rock And Roll, out now via Fearless Records.Upon release, the record topped multiple sales charts - including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Pretty Reckless have teamed up with Rolling Stone to premiere the video for the new single "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Feat. Matt Cameron + Kim Thayil). The visual features the Soundgarden legends, as well."It's hard to describe the feeling around our song 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,'" says singer Taylor Momsen. "The song was born out of tragedy and brought to life by two of my favorite musicians of all time - Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Hearing them play it is simply surreal. This song represents getting through the worst time in my life, and yet, is one of my proudest achievements. It means that there is hope, and that life has to go on, and most importantly, is worth living."Thayil says, "It was super fun to spend time in the studio with Taylor, Ben, and Matt, and to have the opportunity to contribute to this The Pretty Reckless song. 'Only Love Can Save Me Now' has elements of classic Soundgarden and the riff would probably be at home on Louder Than Love. These are great guitar parts that Ben came up with. They lay down a heavy foundation that allows the entire song to open up with Taylor's powerful and haunting vocals. Cheers, and thanks to The Pretty Reckless for inviting Matt and me to play on this track!"Cameron shares, "Kim and I had a blast recording with Taylor and The Pretty Reckless on their new single 'Only Love Can Save Me Now,' a fantastic rock track that sounds amazing at full volume. Many thanks to the band for inviting us to play on their new album Death By Rock And Roll."The track appears on the band's new album Death By Rock And Roll, out now via Fearless Records.Upon release, the record topped multiple sales charts - including Billboard's Top Albums, Rock, Hard Music, and Digital Charts. The record also yielded two back-to-back No. 1 singles - " Death By Rock And Roll " and "And So It Went" (Feat. Tom Morello) topped the charts this year. The band has tallied six No. 1 singles at the rock format throughout its career.



