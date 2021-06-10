Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 10/06/2021

Sexy R&B Crooner, KEVINRAY, Releases Hot New Album And Video "I Choose You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Based out of Los Angeles by way of Chesterton, Indiana, KEVINRAY is a dynamic entertainer. Catchy hooks, classic songs, irresistible beats and an infectious voice are all on display in his latest album and video, I Choose You.

Starting off in a small town, there was little opportunity for Kevin to feed his passion for entertaining. After graduating college, and then spending several years working in the local steel mills, Kevin decided to move to California to pursue his dreams.
"Making people feel what I felt from artists growing up is my goal through my music," says KEVINRAY. "I've always wanted to create a cohesive R&B/Pop album and sprinkle some of my Hip Hop and Funk influences, which is what I've done with the I Choose You album. It truly is a dream come true."

Most recently KEVINRAY created several songs for the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, including their official "Code of Conduct" song & video which plays before every home game at the Staples Center. He also created a song for their 2016 season theme "Come Watch Us Work"

Kevin has also appeared with his dance crew "The Body Poets" on TRU TV's "Fake Off", placing 3rd in the competition in which Chili from TLC was a judge. His single "Stomp The Yard", featuring and produced by Legend Da Beatslaya, was featured in Sony's Major Motion Picture of the same name, starring Chris Brown & Ne - Yo.
Up next for KEVINRAY is more video, more dancing and more music. There's no holding this man down, and who would want to anyway?






Most read news of the week
NBC's New Music Series American Song Contest Now Open To Submissions
BBC Music Presents The Glastonbury Experience 2021
Sheryl Underwood, Daytime Emmy Award-Winner To Host The "48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards" On June 25, 2021
Drake & Live Nation Set To Open New Entertainment Venue 'History' In Toronto
Another Level, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Fatman Scoop, Judge Jules & Damage For Kisstory Festival
BBC Three Confirms Third Helping Of Critically Acclaimed Talent Series The Rap Game UK
Sam Varga Releases Punk Rock Cover Of 'good 4 u' By Olivia Rodrigo
Sam Williams Signs With UMG Nashville
Coldplay Premiere New Video For 'Higher Power'


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0144000 secs // 4 () queries in 0.003936767578125 secs