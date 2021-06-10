Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 10/06/2021

MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Return To New York City Live On September 12, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) MTV today announced the VMAs return to New York City on Sunday, September 12th airing LIVE from Barclays Center. The 2021 show will feature epic performances from the biggest names in music and bring fans together from across the globe to celebrate the return of live entertainment.

The health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners remain the number one priority, and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe. Barclays Center's current health and safety protocols can be found online. Any additional protocols will be announced closer to the event.

MTV is collaborating with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that began and leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The alliance between MTV and members of the 9/11 community - which dates back nearly 20 years to the "Concert for New York City" - will encourage participation in various acts of charitable service across the country on September 11 to honor the lives lost, their families, those injured, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks.

The VMAs wil air across MTV's global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 175 countries and territories, reaching nearly 400 million households in nearly 30 different languages. Official sponsors of the 2021 MTV VMAs include: Burger King(R), Coors Light, Doritos(R), EXTRA(R) Gum, and Toyota Motor North America.
Additional details will be announced closer to the show. Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.






