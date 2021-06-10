Fight For Your Future In The Next Generation Of Battlefield; Pre-Purchase Battlefield 2042 Now, Releasing October 22





The team confirmed that they plan for Battlefield 2042 to be frequently updated with exciting new post-launch content with at least four seasons (each with their own Free and Premium New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Launching October 22, 2021 on the Epic Games Store, Battlefield 2042 is a return to a modern Battlefield setting, as the world stands on the brink of war and utter chaos. Amidst extreme weather disasters, global blackouts, failed states, and the greatest refugee crisis in human history, a new type of soldier will arise: the non-patriated, those with no country left to fight for. You will play as these soldiers, or "Non-Pats" as they have come to call themselves, hired as mercenary forces by global superpowers such as the US and Russia, and from the forgotten masses, you will rise.The DICE team in Stockholm calls this "the most ambitious Battlefield game yet", where they seek to capture all of the epic Battlefield moments that make the franchise so memorable and beloved. In order to do just that, the DICE team has decided to focus their efforts on what they do best: multiplayer.Battlefield 2042 will be a modern shooter that focuses specifically on the multiplayer experience. Unlike other Battlefield titles, players should not anticipate a traditional single-player campaign. Instead, the team will seek to tell their stories over time, throughout the life of the game, and within three distinct multiplayer experiences.The multiplayer experience we've learned the most about so far is called All-Out Warfare, described as "sandbox to the max". All-Out Warfare will be taking the classic Battlefield gameplay that's been refined over the years and boost it to the next level with new technology, creating a larger-than-ever gameplay experience focused on fan favorites with two modes: Conquest and Breakthrough.These modes will feature exciting new maps from all over the world, from India to Singapore, South Korea and more.The second multiplayer experience that was teased is called Hazard Zone, described to us as an all-new, high-stakes game type focused on tight, squad-based play. All we know for now is that it's not a Battle Royale. Tune in to EA PlayLive on July 22, 2021 to learn more about Hazard Zone!Battlefield 2042 will contain a plethora of new features designed to improve the overall player experience, including new AI options so that you can learn at your own pace. Want to practice a new map or mode before facing off against real players? You and your teammates will have the option to play against AI bots as you learn the ropes and perfect your game.This will also be the most customizable Battlefield experience yet. Specialists will have tons of freedom in their loadouts, and the new PLUS system will allow players to customize their hardware in the field, changing weapon configurations on the fly, such as scope, ammo type, and under barrel attachments.The team confirmed that they plan for Battlefield 2042 to be frequently updated with exciting new post-launch content with at least four seasons (each with their own Free and Premium Battle Passes), four new specialists, new locations and more. Everything we saw last week felt like a huge, larger-than-life love letter to the entire Battlefield community and franchise. Battlefield 2042 feels like a beautiful, chaotic sandbox of mayhem with all of our favorite game features made even better than before. The hype is real, and we've only just scratched the surface of what's in store! There is so much more to learn about the next generation of Battlefield, so stay tuned for the latest news and updates online:



