"Biohackers" S2 - Official Trailer - Netflix



Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life - and why she can't remember any of them.



Biohackers was created by Christian Ditter, who serves as showrunner, director and writer. Ditter is a German filmmaker who is established in the U.S. after helming the Dakota Johnson and

Co-director Tim Trachte will also return for the second season. Producers are Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion GmbH, with funding by German Motion Picture Fund and FilmFernsehFonds Bayern.

Biohackers Season 2 premiers July 9, 2021. Only on Netflix. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Biohackers, the latest buzzy Netflix original series out of Germany, has been renewed after a positive response to Season 1.The med student Mia Akerlund suddenly realizes she has lost her short-term memory for the past 3 months. In the attempt to understand what happened, she finds herself in the middle of a much bigger situation that will push her to the edge.Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life - and why she can't remember any of them.Biohackers was created by Christian Ditter, who serves as showrunner, director and writer. Ditter is a German filmmaker who is established in the U.S. after helming the Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson romcom How To Be Single and the Lily Collins and Sam Claflin romance Love, Rosie, as well as the American Netflix series Girlboss.Co-director Tim Trachte will also return for the second season. Producers are Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion GmbH, with funding by German Motion Picture Fund and FilmFernsehFonds Bayern.Biohackers Season 2 premiers July 9, 2021. Only on Netflix.



