Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Movies and TV 11/06/2021

"Biohackers" S2 - Official Trailer - Netflix

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Biohackers, the latest buzzy Netflix original series out of Germany, has been renewed after a positive response to Season 1.The med student Mia Akerlund suddenly realizes she has lost her short-term memory for the past 3 months. In the attempt to understand what happened, she finds herself in the middle of a much bigger situation that will push her to the edge.
Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life - and why she can't remember any of them.

Biohackers was created by Christian Ditter, who serves as showrunner, director and writer. Ditter is a German filmmaker who is established in the U.S. after helming the Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson romcom How To Be Single and the Lily Collins and Sam Claflin romance Love, Rosie, as well as the American Netflix series Girlboss.
Co-director Tim Trachte will also return for the second season. Producers are Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion GmbH, with funding by German Motion Picture Fund and FilmFernsehFonds Bayern.
Biohackers Season 2 premiers July 9, 2021. Only on Netflix.






Most read news of the week
BBC Music Presents The Glastonbury Experience 2021
Another Level, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Fatman Scoop, Judge Jules & Damage For Kisstory Festival
BBC Three Confirms Third Helping Of Critically Acclaimed Talent Series The Rap Game UK
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Return To New York City Live On September 12, 2021
Sam Varga Releases Punk Rock Cover Of 'good 4 u' By Olivia Rodrigo
Music Publishers Sue Roblox For Letting Game Creators Use Unlicensed Songs
Fight For Your Future In The Next Generation Of Battlefield; Pre-Purchase Battlefield 2042 Now, Releasing October 22
Sam Williams Signs With UMG Nashville
Roy Woods Releases 'Touch You' Video


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0142150 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0038783550262451 secs