Shungudzo Makes Late Night TV Debut On Full Frontal With Samantha Bee



"There's only so much a soul can take" has already earned acclaim from FLOOD who said that Shungudzo makes "funky pop songs that parse out emotional shrapnel lodged in our spirits", and Refinery 29 who plainly stated "Shungudzo isn't putting up with the bullshit anymore."



Her forthcoming album 'I'm not a mother but I have children' is out June 18 (Svikiro Records/ Young Forever/BMG) and has already received spotlights from Consequence of Sound, Paper Magazine, and Alternative Press. The 16-track record is a testimony to her life both growing up in Zimbabwe and now living in America. A musical awakening, the album encourages listeners to look inside themselves, embrace their good, analyze their intentions, and rethink life's priorities.



Other recent track releases include "White parents" which Consequence of Sound debuted and which calls out the fetishization that can take place within interratial relationships, and "To be me" which is Shungudzo's proclamation of her right to feel safe in one's own body.



When Shungudzo was five years old, she made a promise to herself to write a poem every day for the rest of her life. In addition to her own poetry and songwriting, Shungudzo has written for Little Mix, Chiiild, and Jessie Ware among others. She is also a talented dancer and gymnast, and was the first female artistic gymnast of color to compete on the Zimbabwean National Team. Before pursuing music full time, she ran a media company and attended Stanford University. She now lives in Los Angeles.




