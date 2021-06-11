Andrea Bocelli Announced To Perform At UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Today At The Olympic Stadium In Rome





In 2011, ROME, Italy (Top40 Charts) World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing at the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Rome today (June 11). A lifelong football fan, Bocelli will be the only musical artist to perform as part of the spectacular event to kick off the European Football Championship.Appearing alongside the 24 national teams, Bocelli will step on to the field in Rome to open the celebrations with a performance of Puccini's beloved anthem "Nessun Dorma." The event will also include a flypast from the Frecce Tricolori and an explosion of coloured pyrotechnic effects from the stadium roof.Bocelli is no stranger to major international sporting events, having sung at the Olympics, the World Cup, and the Premier League final in the UK. He has a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Musically gifted from birth, Andrea Bocelli is one of the most celebrated singers in modern history. He's sung for Popes, Presidents and royalty, performed in all the greatest concert halls and opera houses around the world. He was appointed Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2006. Last year, his record-breaking 'Music for Hope' event from Milan's Duomo became one of the biggest musical live stream performances of all-time.In 2011, Andrea Bocelli performed at the iconic Central Park in New York. Here's a reminder of his breath-taking rendition of 'Nessun Dorma', ahead of Friday's ceremony: youtu.be/C4ZfMxE_8Og



