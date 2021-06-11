"Lauren Daigle World Tour" To Make Long Awaited Return This Fall





The "Lauren Daigle World Tour" features an all-new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle's raw vocal power and stage presence. She'll feature some of her hits, including her latest No. 1 single "Hold On To Me," the platinum selling "Rescue," and the 4x Platinum selling #1 single "You Say," as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be. The War and Treaty will join Daigle for the duration of tour.













After her first headline arena tour was cut short last winter, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle is finally picking up where she left off. The "Lauren Daigle World Tour" will kick off September 24th in Fort Wayne, IN before making stops throughout the US including Kansas City, Atlanta, Lafayette, Houston, and New Orleans before wrapping in Nashville on November 19th. Tickets are now on sale at www.laurendaigle.com/tour

The "Lauren Daigle World Tour" features an all-new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle's raw vocal power and stage presence. She'll feature some of her hits, including her latest No. 1 single "Hold On To Me," the platinum selling "Rescue," and the 4x Platinum selling #1 single "You Say," as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be. The War and Treaty will join Daigle for the duration of tour.

Lauren Daigle World Tour:

September 24th - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN
September 25th - Ford Center - Evansville, IN
September 26th - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
September 30th - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
October 1st - Amway Center - Orlando, FL
October 2nd - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
October 7th - North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC
October 8th - Scope Arena - Norfolk, VA
October 9th - Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA
October 14th - Lafayette CAJUNDOME - Lafayette, LA
October 15th - First National Bank Arena - Jonesboro, AR
October 16th - Von Braun Center's Propst Arena - Huntsville, AL
October 21st - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD
October 22nd - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN
October 23rd - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI
October 28th - Grossinger Motos Arena - Bloomington, IL
October 29th - Chi Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE
October 30th - Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO
November 4th - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
November 5th - Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX
November 6th - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
November 11th - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH
November 12th - Giant Center - Hershey, PA
November 13th - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH
November 18th - Rupp Center - Lexinton, KY
November 19th - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN




