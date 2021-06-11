Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 11/06/2021

Kelsea Ballerini & Lany Unveil New Track 'I Quit Drinking'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini and US alt-pop trio LANY revealed a new track entitled "I Quit Drinking." The song was written by Kelsea Ballerini, LANY frontman Paul Klein and Nicolle Gallyon. In addition, Kelsea Ballerini took home a CMT Award for "Performance of The Year" for her 2020 CMT Music Awards Performance with Halsey for "The Other Girl".
"I've been a fan of LANY for a long time!" said Ballerini. "So, it was really amazing to work together on 'I Quit Drinking.' We've all got Tennessee in common, and we found this sweet spot between rock, pop, and country for the song. It's a little different for the both of us, and I can't wait to play it live again!"

The pair debuted the song together last night on the CMT Awards to overwhelming applause (CLICK HERE to view). The track highlights Kelsea's sultry vocals over a passionate piano and anticipatory beat. Locking into a show-stopping duet with LANY frontman Paul Klein, together, they tap into undeniable chemistry.

Kelsea recently shared the music video for her single "half of my hometown," amassing over 1.3 million views and garnered exclusive plugs from People and more. As announced earlier this month, Ballerini is joining the Jonas Brothers on The Remember This Tour later this summer. For additional information and tour dates, please visit kelseaballerini.com.






Most read news of the week
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Return To New York City Live On September 12, 2021
Fight For Your Future In The Next Generation Of Battlefield; Pre-Purchase Battlefield 2042 Now, Releasing October 22
Music Publishers Sue Roblox For Letting Game Creators Use Unlicensed Songs
Andrea Bocelli Announced To Perform At UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Today At The Olympic Stadium In Rome
Roy Woods Releases 'Touch You' Video
Jen Fodor Captures LA's Free Spirits In Music Clip "Front Row" (Ft. Nadia Vaeh)
JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Debuts R&B Love Letter "24hrs" Today
The Pretty Reckless Share "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Ft. Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil) Video
Wasteland 3 - "The Battle Of Steeltown" DLC: Now Available On PC, Xbox One And PS4


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0184190 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0089297294616699 secs