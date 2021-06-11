Kelsea Ballerini & Lany Unveil New Track 'I Quit Drinking'



"I've been a fan of LANY for a long time!" said Ballerini. "So, it was really amazing to work together on 'I Quit Drinking.' We've all got Tennessee in common, and we found this sweet spot between rock, pop, and country for the song. It's a little different for the both of us, and I can't wait to play it live again!"



The pair debuted the song together last night on the CMT Awards to overwhelming applause (CLICK HERE to view). The track highlights Kelsea's sultry vocals over a passionate piano and anticipatory beat. Locking into a show-stopping duet with LANY frontman Paul Klein, together, they tap into undeniable chemistry.



Kelsea recently shared the music video for her single "half of my hometown," amassing over 1.3 million views and garnered exclusive plugs from People and more. As announced earlier this month, Ballerini is joining the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and ACM Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini and US alt-pop trio LANY revealed a new track entitled "I Quit Drinking." The song was written by Kelsea Ballerini, LANY frontman Paul Klein and Nicolle Gallyon. In addition, Kelsea Ballerini took home a CMT Award for "Performance of The Year" for her 2020 CMT Music Awards Performance with Halsey for "The Other Girl"."I've been a fan of LANY for a long time!" said Ballerini. "So, it was really amazing to work together on 'I Quit Drinking.' We've all got Tennessee in common, and we found this sweet spot between rock, pop, and country for the song. It's a little different for the both of us, and I can't wait to play it live again!"The pair debuted the song together last night on the CMT Awards to overwhelming applause (CLICK HERE to view). The track highlights Kelsea's sultry vocals over a passionate piano and anticipatory beat. Locking into a show-stopping duet with LANY frontman Paul Klein, together, they tap into undeniable chemistry.Kelsea recently shared the music video for her single "half of my hometown," amassing over 1.3 million views and garnered exclusive plugs from People and more. As announced earlier this month, Ballerini is joining the Jonas Brothers on The Remember This Tour later this summer. For additional information and tour dates, please visit kelseaballerini.com.



