Justin Bieber To Perform At Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater July 9

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Wynn Las Vegas today announced an exciting one-time-only performance by Grammy Award®-winning superstar Justin Bieber. Bieber will perform a variety of his top hits, including selections from his global No. 1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The exclusive Encore Theater performance takes place Friday, July 9, 2021. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. PT.With more than 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Bieber is recognized as one of the most popular artists in the world. Bieber recently made history as the first male solo artist to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit "Peaches." Additionally, Bieber is the No. 1 artist on YouTube with more than 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the No. 1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. His most recent studio album Justice has garnered in excess of four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March 2021.Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



