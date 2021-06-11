Victory Releases New Soulful Single 'Gone'



Her powerful vocal range has left her being compared to the likes of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty-year-old Calgary artist and current University of Toronto student Victory, returns with her new single Gone.Victory said: "Gone is really about realizing the importance and value of your peace and how that can sometimes be affected if you surround yourself with a person/people that don't care to elevate or add to that peace."The new single is Victory's follow-up to her "Up" debut. The soulful new single decrees having enough of a person who takes your love for granted and reminds the listeners to be strong enough to love themselves Victory's debut single "Up" premiered on Vibe 105.5 FM, as well as 100.5 FM, 89.5 FM & 89.1 FM. Victory has of late been selected as the only black female R&B singer from Calgary to represent the province of Alberta in their upcoming Jim Beam National Talent Search. Victory will be the first member of Calgary's hip-hop community to make it to Jim Beam's National stage. Victory was also recently interviewed by one of Ontarios biggest mainstream radio stations 107.5 Kool FM. Victory has been making a lot of noise and has created an online Buzz for herself with flawless renditions of Ariana Grande & SZA's classics " Positions " " Good Days " & "Moonlight."Her powerful vocal range has left her being compared to the likes of Ariana Grande & Adele at such an early stage of her career. From 9-years-old, Victory began experimenting with different types of music but It wasn't until she started professional vocal training with one of Calgary's top opera singers at the tender age of 13 that she not only discovered her ability to reach high notes as well as effortlessly fluctuating between different genres of song-writing. Victory says she draws her inspiration from artists like Justin Bieber, Adele, SZA, Chloe x Halle, Camila Cabello & Arianna Grande.



