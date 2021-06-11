Capathia Jenkins Releases "I Am Strong," Mixing Inspirational And Energizing R&B/Soul Fusion

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (Top40 Charts) Rising star in the magnetic and stirring world of Broadway, Capathia Jenkins, Brooklyn-born and raised, is all set to inspire- Her Inspirational new single "I Am Strong" unveils on June 11, 2021 and showcases the unparalleled brilliance of songwriting and production. We believe this single will connect all of us to the times we are experiencing as a country, and as a world, as many great artists have done through their music.



"I Am Strong" has a powerful message of empowerment. Jenkins' exceptional ability to bring messages of sheer positivity and self-liberation is transformational. Her vocal range embellishes every note with just the right amount of warmth and tenderness to evoke an emotional response. Order your copy today! Get the Music: on Apple Music, iTunes & Amazon https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2



