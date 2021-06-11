Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 11/06/2021

Capathia Jenkins Releases "I Am Strong," Mixing Inspirational And Energizing R&B/Soul Fusion

Capathia Jenkins Releases "I Am Strong," Mixing Inspirational And Energizing R&B/Soul Fusion
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (Top40 Charts) Rising star in the magnetic and stirring world of Broadway, Capathia Jenkins, Brooklyn-born and raised, is all set to inspire- Her Inspirational new single "I Am Strong" unveils on June 11, 2021 and showcases the unparalleled brilliance of songwriting and production. We believe this single will connect all of us to the times we are experiencing as a country, and as a world, as many great artists have done through their music.

"I Am Strong" has a powerful message of empowerment. Jenkins' exceptional ability to bring messages of sheer positivity and self-liberation is transformational. Her vocal range embellishes every note with just the right amount of warmth and tenderness to evoke an emotional response. Order your copy today! Get the Music: on Apple Music, iTunes & Amazon https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2

Spotify: https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/capathianyc
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRCvQjNgCU7F3RhAZ-S6yvQ
iTunes: https://capathiajenkins.hearnow.com/i-am-strong-2
Website: https://capathiajenkins.com






Most read news of the week
Andrea Bocelli Announced To Perform At UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony Today At The Olympic Stadium In Rome
MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) Return To New York City Live On September 12, 2021
Fight For Your Future In The Next Generation Of Battlefield; Pre-Purchase Battlefield 2042 Now, Releasing October 22
Music Publishers Sue Roblox For Letting Game Creators Use Unlicensed Songs
Jen Fodor Captures LA's Free Spirits In Music Clip "Front Row" (Ft. Nadia Vaeh)
Roy Woods Releases 'Touch You' Video
JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Debuts R&B Love Letter "24hrs" Today
The Pretty Reckless Share "Only Love Can Save Me Now" (Ft. Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil) Video
Thin Lizzy Greatest Hits - All The Hits On Vinyl Released 30th July


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0141759 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0033035278320312 secs