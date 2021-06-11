Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 11/06/2021

Oliver Jones Drops His Debut Album 'Ugly'

Oliver Jones Drops His Debut Album 'Ugly'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) London rapper Oliver Jones comes of age with the release of his debut album 'Ugly', following a string of well received singles exclusively featured on UK media platforms Wordplay Magazine and GRM Daily.

Ugly, see's Jones provide a listening experience in charismatic style, as he lays bare his deepest emotions, and dares the listener to immerse themselves in a captivating journey from rock-bottom to redemption.

The 12 track project is entirely produced, composed and arranged by longtime collaborator Mello D, who provides a cinematic backdrop for Jones to confidently deliver his story and exhibit his creative abilities.

Discussing his debut album Jones states: "I wrote Ugly at a time where things were really going wrong for me as life's pressures became all consuming. Instead of playing the blame game, I thought I'd reflect on where I stood, and the part I was playing in the situations I was finding myself in. I've always been true to myself & seek to convey the truth in my music, but that can't just be exclusive to portraying me in a positive light, I've got to be honest with myself & my mistakes in life. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone with every song that I wrote for this album, both creatively and sonically, and I really feel that I accomplished what I set out to do with this project. I sincerely hope that those who listen, enjoy the music as much as I did creating it".
Ugly is out now- https://ditto.fm/ugly_oliver_jones

www.facebook.com/ThisIsOJ
twitter.com/_ThisIsOJ
www.instagram.com/_thisisOJ






