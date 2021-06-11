Oliver Jones Drops His Debut Album 'Ugly'





Ugly, see's Jones provide a listening experience in charismatic style, as he lays bare his deepest emotions, and dares the listener to immerse themselves in a captivating journey from rock-bottom to redemption.



The 12 track project is entirely produced, composed and arranged by longtime collaborator Mello D, who provides a cinematic backdrop for Jones to confidently deliver his story and exhibit his creative abilities.



Discussing his debut album Jones states: "I wrote Ugly at a time where things were really going wrong for me as life's pressures became all consuming. Instead of playing the blame game, I thought I'd reflect on where I stood, and the part I was playing in the situations I was finding myself in. I've always been true to myself & seek to convey the truth in my music, but that can't just be exclusive to portraying me in a positive light, I've got to be honest with myself & my mistakes in life. I wanted to step out of my comfort zone with every song that I wrote for this album, both creatively and sonically, and I really feel that I accomplished what I set out to do with this project. I sincerely hope that those who listen, enjoy the music as much as I did creating it".

Ugly is out now- https://ditto.fm/ugly_oliver_jones



www.facebook.com/ThisIsOJ

twitter.com/_ThisIsOJ

