Scott Helman Returns With Nostalgia-Inducing Pop Anthem 'Old Friends'

twitter.com/scotthelman New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the follow-up to his widely acclaimed album Nonsuch Park (sa), Scott Helman unleashes his angsty new anthem 'Old Friends', offering a first taste of his forthcoming project due out later this year.Scott has established himself as one of Canada's leading singer-songwriters. Since the release of his breakthrough 2016 EP Augusta, the seven-time JUNO Award nominee has dominated the Canadian music scene with his 2017 debut full-length Hôtel de Ville and 2018 EP Hang Ups, earning three platinum and three gold certifications to date, plus collaborations with Alessia Cara and Hunter Hayes, as well as tours with the likes of Tegan and Sara, Shawn Mendes, Vance Joy, Walk Off The Earth and Dean Lewis. Scott Helman was also selected as a panelist on CBC's Canada Reads, following the release of his sophomore album Nonsuch Park (sa), which featured the explosive gold-certified lead single 'Wait No More', the most added song at Canadian radio upon its release.In 2019, Scott invited his fans to sign a document he named the Evergreen Manuscript, an effort to draw attention to the climate crisis and help cut global greenhouse gas emissions in half. Scott collected nearly 1,000 submissions, and through his 'MayDay' initiative, is encouraging fans to help deliver the document to politicians and corporate leaders around the world.scott-helman-onesheet.webflow.iowww.facebook.com/scotthelmanmusicwww.tiktok.com/@scotthelmanofficial?lang=enwww.instagram.com/ScottHelmantwitter.com/scotthelman



