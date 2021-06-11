Mars Togaia Releases 'Metanoia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Metanoia' is Mars Togaia's debut single that is self-recorded and self-produced. The single is a song of deep introspection and expression, a song that anyone who has ever been through a soul searching stage of life can relate to.



Mars is a 22-year-old independent, multi-instrumental artist from Atlanta with beautiful, emotional vocals, a lot of talent, and major potential. Mars transcends her music through her brand that encourages authenticity and liberation of the mind from limiting beliefs; something that a lot of people can find home in.

twitter.com/marstogaia

open.spotify.com/artist/6dNE6iWNQtc1Z8DDAtU8yQ

soundcloud.com/user-439658808

www.instagram.com/marstogaia/?hl=en



