News
Pop / Rock 11/06/2021

Mars Togaia Releases 'Metanoia'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Metanoia' is Mars Togaia's debut single that is self-recorded and self-produced. The single is a song of deep introspection and expression, a song that anyone who has ever been through a soul searching stage of life can relate to.

Mars is a 22-year-old independent, multi-instrumental artist from Atlanta with beautiful, emotional vocals, a lot of talent, and major potential. Mars transcends her music through her brand that encourages authenticity and liberation of the mind from limiting beliefs; something that a lot of people can find home in.
