Atlantic Records & Warner Bros. Release "In The Heights" Original Soundtrack

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlantic Records and Warner Bros. Pictures have officially released the highly anticipated In The Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), available today. Heralded by its title song as well as the subsequent single, "96,000," the soundtrack is the sonic companion to this summer's family film event, "IN THE HEIGHTS," in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max beginning today.In The Heights (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) also features an exhilarating, brand-new original song performed by the film's stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Marc Anthony titled "Home All Summer.""IN THE HEIGHTS," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, is based on the TONY Award-winning stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda & Quiara Alegría Hudes with score by Miranda & Alex Lacamoire & Bill Sherman, additional score by Ryan Shore. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 9th.IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) was produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Greg Wells, with soundtrack production for Atlantic Records by GRAMMY Award winners Kevin Weaver (President, Atlantic Records West Coast), Pete Ganbarg (President A&R, Atlantic Records) and Craig Rosen (EVP A&R and Label Operations, Atlantic Records), along with Riggs Morales (SVP Urban A&R, Atlantic Records). For Warner Bros Pictures, soundtrack produced by Darren Higman and Steven Gizicki.IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) continues Lin-Manuel Miranda's dominance as a Broadway phenomenon-turned-pop culture giant after the groundbreaking success of the 8X-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) and the RIAA certified-gold HAMILTON MIXTAPE, both released via Atlantic Records. HAMILTON (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) peaked at #2 on the Billboard "200 Albums" Chart and has since spawned 7 certified-platinum & 15 certified-gold tracks, with over 7 Billion streams worldwide, to date.IN THE HEIGHTS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACK LIST:In The HeightsBenny's DispatchBreatheNo Me DigaIt Won't Be Long Now96,000PiraguaWhen You're HomeThe ClubBlackoutPaciencia Y FeAlabanzaCarnaval del BarrioWhen The Sun Goes DownChampagneFinaleHome All Summer.



