Catholic Guilt (Melbourne, AUS) Debut New Music Video For "Nothing"

www.twitter.com/catholicguiltau New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Melbourne punk/alt-rock band Catholic Guilt have announced an EP launch show at the Northcote Social Club on Friday 2 July and released a haunting, cinematic video clip for their emotive rocker 'Nothing…'The fifth and final single to be released from their acclaimed This Is What Honesty Sounds Like EP 'Nothing...' is a slow-burning anthemic emo tinged alt-rock song that takes Catholic Guilt's signature emotional intensity and storytelling nous and blends it with their evolving musicality, creating a haunting soundscape that serves as powerful accompaniment to vocalist Brenton's emotional outpouring of grief.Produced by Ash Daws and Evan Lee at The Loud Noise Estate, a sorrowful guitar and vocal opening sets the scene, before the pre-chorus lifts the mood and the band powers into a chorus that bursts to life with thunderous rhythms, an inspired twin-guitar dynamic and soaring harmony soaked vocals. After a prog-inspired bridge makes way for an extended outro featuring layered guitars, a three vocal interplay from Brenton, Dean and Bryce, a sweeping guitar solo, mammoth bass tone, synths and thumping drums, before dropping away to a gorgeous acapella vocal ending, the emotional journey will leaves you with all of those happy/sad feels.Lyrically a reflection on the passing of an influential loved one, 'Nothing…' is the sound of a human encountering cycles of grief as they move through day-to-day life, finding both despair and hope in memories of a life lived and lost.Vocalist Brenton Harris explains: "Nothing...was initially inspired by the death of my Pop, but as the writing process unfolded, I realised that it contained elements of all of the grieving that I've had to do throughout my life, not just this specific passing. In that sense it is as much a rumination on the grieving process as a whole, as it is a fitting tribute to an influential figure in my life and the lives of my immediate family. Grief is something that is unavoidable as a human being, we all have to live through it and we all grow from the lessons that it teaches us. It is painful growth, but each time you go through it you come to appreciate that there can be great power and beauty in our mortality. ""I hope that anyone out there who listens to 'Nothing..' and connects with it on any level, can find some solace in knowing that while grief is an intensely personal and painful experience, it is an experience that originates in our love of another human, and in that sense, it is beautiful."The Soft Focus Media produced video brings the song's meaning to life in a haunting, cinematic style.Set in 'The Priory', a gorgeous 'American Romanesque' style mansion in Melbourne, the video depicts Brenton performing the song, initially alone in an empty room, before a close-up of his eye reveals the rest of the band, powering through the song, as the camera follows him around the house for a series of scenes with each individual band member, it becomes apparent that not all is as it seems and a mystery unfolds. As members fade in and out of the clip, the viewer's perspective is challenged, is he actually alone?Brenton explains: "The intention of the video was to bring that feeling of being 'haunted' by grief, to life in a visual way. By playing with lighting, setting, perspective and perception, Director Victor NG, DP David Chan and the rest of the crew deliver upon that vision perfectly. They've essentially made us the stars of our own little ghost story. We couldn't be happier with how it turned out, it perfectly presents the song's narrative and our broader creative vision.""A huge shoutout to my band mates acting skills and a thank you to everyone for helping me through my 'acting', performance too!"'Nothing…' appears on the EP This Is What Honesty Sounds Like out now via Wiretap Records With all five songs off of the EP receiving national airplay via Australia's influential triple j, and their recent signing to Destroy All Lines for bookings (joining an agency roster including icons Parkway Drive, Polaris + many more) Catholic Guilt couldn't be more excited to perform again for their Aussie fans.Launch details:Catholic Guilt - 'This Is What Honesty Sounds Like' EP launchv/ Bukowski ('Elevator' single-launch) and Analogue HopeNorthcote Social Club, NorthcoteFriday 2 JulyPresented by Destroy All LinesTix: destroyalllines.comClip credits:Song: Nothing...Artist: Catholic GuiltDirector: Victor Ng @victorng_dpDP: David Chan @artofdchanGaffer: Gao Siyuan @goss6764Editing/ Grade: David Chan Lights thanks to Con Mancuso @con.mancuso.66Produced by Soft Focus Media @softfocusmediaCast: Brenton Harris, Bryce Novotny, Ben Caruana, Dean Gordon, James Noble Music Credits:Nothing... written and performed by Catholic Guilt.Mixed, mastered and produced by Ash Daws and Evan Lee at the Loud Noise Estate.Recently chosen by Alternative Press as one of '10 Genre-Bending Bands You've Probably Never Heard Of'-- Catholic Guilt write raw, emotional and disarmingly honest music for the internally conflicted masses, blending elements of punk, folk and alt-rock to create a sound they describe as 'honest music.'The band is confirmed to perform at Fest 19 in Gainesville, FL in October 2021.Praise for Catholic Guilt:"...a casually genre-defying fusion of punk, emo, indie rock, folk..."- Brooklynvegan" A beacon of light for anyone who finds themselves at the crossroads of pop punk and folk, Australian outfit Catholic Guilt blend the two seamlessly. Add prominent influences by bands as diverse as Against Me!, Thrice and the Menzingers and you've got sounds and styles that are as beautiful as they are varied."- Alternative Press"Catholic Guilt not only present an EP that is a clear display of the talent that exists within the band but also a bold and daring attempt to blend folk and pop-punk in a way that brings out the best of both musical spheres. This Is What Honesty Sounds Like? Maybe this is what the future sounds like…" - Mind Noise Network"...many moments that remind you of other bands/artists like Frank Turner, Pompeii, Against Me and The Menzingers...hugely melodic uplifting Rock n Roll, you are immediately aware that this is a band that will not leave you feeling flat, even when the subject matter cover such things as the feeling of isolation and social distance, they seem to be able to add an emotional uplift to it." (4.5 out of 5 stars)- ThePunkSite"On the surface, their songs draw you in with catchy hooks and a welcoming Pop/Punk energy, however a closer listen will reveal a deeper emotional vulnerability hidden within their lyricism. 'This is What Honesty Sounds Like' is a triumph in songwriting from an up-and-coming band that revels in blazing a path that is clearly their own, all the while inviting us to walk alongside them."- Hunnypot"Melbourne's Catholic Guilt describe their sound as 'honest music' and on their latest EP we get to find out what that sounds like. Turns out honesty sounds like pop punk with folky undertones, thick with gorgeous melodies and slick hooks."- Punk Rock Theory"...(the) tracks mix both pop-punk with the bonfire-style folk, an interesting but wonderful combo. The quintet is definitely a group to be watching for the rest of the year..." (Rating: 4.5/5)- Musiqtone.com"Catholic Guilt's "A Boutique Affair" taps into the zeitgeist of distance, isolation, while adding a spirit of uplift and community...deeply melodic, highly energetic rock 'n' roll..."- PopMatters"Catholic Guilt do that thing where they help you pick apart the seams of your barely held-together self worth but make it sound like a right fun time along the way."- triple J"The group looks at the world with a mix of dismay and hope, as if they recognize that life is difficult but we don't have to let it kill us."- Dusted Magazine"Australian group of rockers delivering raw, emotional lyrics amid pounding drums, jangling guitars and sophisticated arrangement."- Artistic Echoeswww.catholicguiltmusic.comhttps://www.facebook.com/catholicguiltmusichttps://www.instagram.com/catholicguiltmusicwww.twitter.com/catholicguiltau



