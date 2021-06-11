Tyler Roy Releases New Single "Wild And Crazy"



Tyler Roy is a country music singer/songwriter and recording artist whose traditional and modern influences have impacted the hearts of many. Originally from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country music singer/songwriter Tyler Roy recently released his new single "Wild and Crazy."With relatable lyrics like we've been texting back and forth, wondering what we'll do, and each time we talk, I fall more in love with you, "Wild and Crazy" explores all the emotions of a modern day love story."My songs always have a way of telling the future," Tyler explains. "We filmed the music video for Wild and Crazy at the place my fiancé and I met, and I also proposed to her during the filming. The bridge of the song is about us getting married. This song is about the love of my life and reflects a true proposal."Tyler Roy is a country music singer/songwriter and recording artist whose traditional and modern influences have impacted the hearts of many. Originally from Battle Creek, Michigan he has performed all over the country and written music with several hit songwriters. For over 13 years, Tyler has headlined shows ranging from the world famous Tootsies in Nashville, TN to Cowboy Up in Mendon, MI and Flora-Bama in Pensacola, FL. Acoustic shows or full band, he provides an uplifting, high energy show full of country and rock. In 2019, Tyler released his debut EP "Believe."



