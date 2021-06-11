Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 11/06/2021

Watch Jackson Browne Perform New Single "My Cleveland Heart" On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Last night, Jackson Browne performed his new single "My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The single, co-written with his longtime guitarist Val McCallum, comes from Browne's forthcoming album Downhill From Everywhere due out on July 23, via Inside Recordings.

Browne also guested on the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron podcast where they discussed the new album, his history with Nico and the Velvet Underground, touring with James Taylor, the Pacific Garbage Patch, and more.

The companion music video for "My Cleveland Heart" was directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame and includes a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers along with Browne's bandmates Val McCallum, Greg Leisz, Jeff Young, Mauricio Lewak and Bob Glaub as well as Pete Thomas and Dave Faragher. Rolling Stone featured the video saying, "It's fitting for Bridgers - who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on 'Kyoto' - to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."






