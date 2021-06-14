Country Artist Myranda Christi Gives A "Pure" Reminder With New Single



"The first time I got to read the lyrics to 'Pure', it spoke to my heart in so many ways," Christi reveals. "I knew at once that it was the perfect song for me to start my career with. The kind of love this song talks about is one so many people not only have, want, or need, but also deserve."



A delicate, piano-based adult contemporary tune, the song finds its niche in unabashedly revelling in the beauty of simplicity. Christi strips back to a near whisper, before cascading in rushing crescendo. Her powerhouse talent reigns through, showcasing her innate vocal prowess.

"Practicing the song was an amazing experience," Christi recalls. "Using the rough track to get a feel for the rhythm was so much fun!

"I was so excited to give this song the emotion and attention it deserved. Given the current Global COVID-19 Pandemic, I knew this song is exactly what the world needed right now. So, I went into the studio to record it for the first time ever.

"The studio experience was one I have experienced before, but never to this quality. It was amazing, and I never wanted to leave. The recording experience was one that I will never be able to replicate again and one I will always look back on in the most amazing way possible."



Penned by veteran songwriters J.C. Veaudry, Jacqueline Burke and Corey Lee Barker, "Pure" is a tranquilizing reminder of how love can be real, and really felt through song and lyric.



'Pure as the song the bluebirds sing - Pure as the water from a mountain spring,' speaks the chorus, Christi's impressive and eloquent vocals inviting the listener to remember love in its rawest form. 'Our love - must have been written in the stars,' she sings.



Currently signed to MC1 Nashville/Brandy Records, Christi has enjoyed a slew of early success in her career; from radio musicals to a three-song cover album she recorded in Red Deer, Alberta. Her start on the stage began when she performed in a variety of singing competitions, from Kiwanis



After years of teaching vox to students, Christi steps onto the stage and accepts the spotlight for herself; a deserving shine for an artist intent on making her mark on the music scene.



Now on the horizon of a promising, and exciting tenure as a solo artist, expect much to come from Myranda Christi. The girl with the big dreams, the big voice, and the song dripping with "Pure" happiness. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It's by "Pure" coincidence that Myranda Christi found this the perfect song to kick off her career as a recording artist… The Bowden, Alberta-based songbird, who managed to make her way to becoming a close-contestant for her country's version of Idol, says she knew "Pure" - available now - was the track to make her debut."The first time I got to read the lyrics to 'Pure', it spoke to my heart in so many ways," Christi reveals. "I knew at once that it was the perfect song for me to start my career with. The kind of love this song talks about is one so many people not only have, want, or need, but also deserve."A delicate, piano-based adult contemporary tune, the song finds its niche in unabashedly revelling in the beauty of simplicity. Christi strips back to a near whisper, before cascading in rushing crescendo. Her powerhouse talent reigns through, showcasing her innate vocal prowess."Practicing the song was an amazing experience," Christi recalls. "Using the rough track to get a feel for the rhythm was so much fun!"I was so excited to give this song the emotion and attention it deserved. Given the current Global COVID-19 Pandemic, I knew this song is exactly what the world needed right now. So, I went into the studio to record it for the first time ever."The studio experience was one I have experienced before, but never to this quality. It was amazing, and I never wanted to leave. The recording experience was one that I will never be able to replicate again and one I will always look back on in the most amazing way possible."Penned by veteran songwriters J.C. Veaudry, Jacqueline Burke and Corey Lee Barker, "Pure" is a tranquilizing reminder of how love can be real, and really felt through song and lyric.'Pure as the song the bluebirds sing - Pure as the water from a mountain spring,' speaks the chorus, Christi's impressive and eloquent vocals inviting the listener to remember love in its rawest form. 'Our love - must have been written in the stars,' she sings.Currently signed to MC1 Nashville/Brandy Records, Christi has enjoyed a slew of early success in her career; from radio musicals to a three-song cover album she recorded in Red Deer, Alberta. Her start on the stage began when she performed in a variety of singing competitions, from Kiwanis Music Festivals to Alberta Provincials in 2007.After years of teaching vox to students, Christi steps onto the stage and accepts the spotlight for herself; a deserving shine for an artist intent on making her mark on the music scene.Now on the horizon of a promising, and exciting tenure as a solo artist, expect much to come from Myranda Christi. The girl with the big dreams, the big voice, and the song dripping with "Pure" happiness.



