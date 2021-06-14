Artist To Watch La Zarra Shares Captivating New Single "Tu T'en Iras"





Stay tuned for more from La Zarra. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The powerhouse vocalist La Zarra released her highly anticipated single, "Tu t'en iras" via Universal Music. The track marks the first original piece of music from the chanteuse. After teasing audiences with beautifully crafted song adaptations the artist is ready to share original music with the world. "Tu t'en iras" was written by La Zarra, along with Montreal producers Benny Adam (Claudio Capeo, SCH) and Banx & Ranx (David Guetta, Ellie Goulding Dua Lipa). The strikingly captivating song displays La Zarra's ability to transcend genres, blending old world classic sounds with new world beats, pulling listeners in immediately.With La Zarra's unique ability to mix genres and dissolve eras, listeners are taken on a journey where genre clichés implode and ultimately disappear, proving the singer's rare talent. Her curious nature and love for music led La Zarra to discover and be inspired by an eclectic range of artists from Édith Piaf, Billie Holiday, Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, 2-Pac, and Biggie Smalls, all whose influence can be heard in her music.Signed to Universal Music and Polydor France, the elusive Montreal-based singer is already gaining praise from fans and critics who are heralding her as the one to watch in 2021. La Zarra's song adaptations, which include A l'ammoniaque mon dieu (PNL x Piaf) and Tirer un trait (SCH) have amassed over 2 million streams globally and have been featured in numerous "Top Ten" streaming playlists in Canada and France. There's no doubt La Zarra is ready to captivate the world.Stay tuned for more from La Zarra.



