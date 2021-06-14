ION Lands "Chicago Fire," Series Debuts June 15





ION airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of contemporary off-network dramas geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. ION is seen across the U.S., representing more than 100 million homes, and is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. ATLANTA, GA. (Top40 Charts) ION Television has added Chicago Fire to its lineup, marking the first broadcast syndication deal for the long-running fan favorite series. Its agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution gives ION all nine seasons and 195 episodes of the popular drama from Dick Wolf's highly successful One Chicago franchise.ION will air Chicago Fire on Tuesdays beginning June 15, with episodes all day beginning at 11 a.m. ET. Chicago Fire joins sister series Chicago P.D., which is currently seen Thursdays on ION. Chicago Fire explores the lives, both professional and personal, of the firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51, as they risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their city.Executive produced by Dick Wolf and created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, Chicago Fire is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Over the past nine seasons, the series has starred a stellar ensemble cast, which has included Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and Eamonn Walker, along with Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Christian Stolte, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Monica Raymund, Lauren German, Yuri Sardarov and Charlie Barnett.ION's impressive collection of hit off-network dramas also includes Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds and CSI: Miami, among others.ION airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of contemporary off-network dramas geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. ION is seen across the U.S., representing more than 100 million homes, and is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company.



