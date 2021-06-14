Modern Wolf Announces New Tactical Turn-Based Rpg Mechajammer With New Demo And Trailer

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern Wolf is proud to announce a new entry in its games line-up. This time it's Mechajammer from Whalenought Studios, a new Immersive Tactical Cyberpunk Turn-Based RPG set on a grim future colony world.



Immerse yourself in a dystopian cyberpunk reality inspired by low-tech, analog worlds featured in 80's sci-fi/action movies. Explore, interact and fight your way out of the hellhole you find yourself in. A demo is already available on the Steam Store Page.



What's the Mechajammer gameplay experience?

Mechajammer is a CRPG with strong tabletop roots but with a precise, peculiar take on the genre. The foundation of the game is an immersive sim (like an isometric Deus Ex) on which the players will freely choose how to face different tactical situations. Stealth is always an option, as party-based combat is.

The combat system sports a powerful twist as turns take place simultaneously and allow for interrupts, quick reactions, and, in general, an experience that feels like real-time but with the rules of turn-based combat systems. Let's see how it works...



A unique combat system - an example:

Let's say your recovery from your last attack just ended and you can pick a new action. You see an enemy pop up from taking cover and is pointing a pistol at you, but they haven't shot yet, so you can assume they are in an aiming turn for the moment. You could choose to duck behind your own cover and wait, run for a different cover to flank, take a shot yourself if you think you'll be faster, or throw up your shield to deflect.

It makes combat tense and allows for a variety of tactics like side-stepping a thrown knife (which takes turns to get to you) or interrupting someone mid-attack that wouldn't be possible if everyone took their turns one at a time or all at the exact same time.



Lore Inspirations:

Mechajammer inspirations are rooted in 80s sci-fi/action movies like Escape from New York, Robocop, and the first Terminator. The gritty, dark and campy atmosphere of these movies is clearly recognizable in Mechajammer with its undertones of analog low-tech.

The environments are rendered in a dense wall of grungy, sweaty pixels that mimic the grungy feel of the referenced movies.

Another objective of the team was to capture the bluntness of the story of movies like Escape from New York. Wild, simple, and outrageous with a hero just trying to save his skin with no world-saving nor the usual "unite the underdogs to fight"!



