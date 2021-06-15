Migos Complete The Trilogy With Much Anticipated New Album Culture III





The culture belongs to them… New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Migos - Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff - proudly present their mega-anticipated new album and the ultimate threequel, Culture III-out now via Quality Control Music/ Motown Records/ Universal Music. It is available on their official store with a limited Gallery Dept. capsule collection.The anxiously awaited third installment serves as the finale of the blockbuster Culture trilogy. As a knockout climax, it spotlights their nimble ad-libs, bulletproof bars, head-spinning hooks, and irreplaceable chemistry. Not to mention, it's stacked with A-list co-stars, including Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, Polo G, Youngboy NBA the late Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke to name a few. They celebrate the release with the music video for "Modern Day." Between the jet-skis, rare automobiles, private planes, and smoke, Migos trade equally high-octane rhymes in this luxurious big screen-worthy visual.They've taken over the game with one major move after another this week in support of the album. After setting social media on fire with the tracklisting and artwork reveal, they graced the stage of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of the new record "Avalanche."Dressed to the nines in black suits complete with black fedoras and shades in the music video, they deliver a smooth and slick rendition of the tune accompanied by a full band, uplifting this anthem with horns, live drums, and guitar solos.Last month, they paved the way for the album with "Straightenin." It has already racked up north of 52 million worldwide streams and 21+ million views on the music video. Plus, it holds the #5 spot on Spotify's Rap Caviar and popped off as "#1 Most Added at Urban Radio." Meanwhile, its predecessor "Need It" [feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has amassed 94.3 million Spotify streams and 56 million YouTube views on the music video.Culture stands tall in the pantheon of great hip-hop series. The original platinum-selling Culture bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2017 and garnered two 2018 GRAMMY nominations, including "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance" for the Billboard Hot 100 #1 "Bad & Boujiee" [feat. Lil Uzi Vert]. On its heels, Culture II elevated Migos to rarified air. Not only did it capture #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and pick up a double-platinum plaque, but they emerged as "the first rap group to tie the Beatles for most simultaneous Hot 100 entries" after the Fab Four clutched the record solo for 54 years. They changed that! To date, they have gathered 25 billion streams and 68 billion YouTube views in addition to earning the "Most Wins By Any Group in BET Awards History," taking home "Best Group" four consecutive years in a row.The streets, the internet, and the game have been begging for Culture III for three years, and now Migos have delivered.The culture belongs to them…



