Country Music Superstar Carrie Underwood To Release Powerful Concert DVD "My Savior: Live From The Ryman," Out July 23, 2021

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner and three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Carrie Underwood has recorded her first-ever gospel LIVE performance DVD, My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman. The DVD will be released internationally on July 23 by Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. Filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known around the world as "The Mother Church of Country Music," the country music superstar brings her best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album My Savior (Capitol Records Nashville) to life on that legendary stage with breathtaking performances of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing such as "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art.""This is an album I have always wanted to record and I'm thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," says Underwood of My Savior.Other highlights of the Ryman concert include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing on another traditional hymn, "Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus." Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album, also appear with Underwood. The DVD also features the time-honored classics "Because He Lives," "Just As I Am," "Victory In Jesus," " The Old Rugged Cross " and "Softly And Tenderly." My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman, a virtual live concert performance from the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday, raising over $112,000 for Save the Children.Additionally, on July 23, a TV special featuring performances from the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD will air on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV and more; and it will air in Canada on The Miracle Channel, Vision TV, Hope TV and CTS (Crossroads). The special will also air on GAITHERTV (Roku/Apple/Amazon) and on the Gaither TV YouTube Channel for a limited time beginning July 23.Pre-orders of the My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman DVD bundled with the My Savior CD will begin on June 14 at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other national retailers, in addition to Gaither Music https://lnk.to/MySaviorDVDCU.My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman - DVD SONG LISTING:Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)Because He LivesBlessed AssuranceNothing But The Blood Of JesusJust As I AmO How I Love JesusSoftly And TenderlyGreat Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)I Surrender AllVictory In JesusHow Great Thou ArtThe Old Rugged CrossAmazing Grace/Something In The Water Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 64 million records worldwide, recorded 27 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), and has seven albums that are certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the UK. All nine of her consecutive album releases (two of which she co-produced) from the beginning of her career debuted #1 on the Billboard Country Chart, making her the only artist to accomplish that feat. She has won over 100 major awards including 7 GRAMMY® Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 23 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), 7 CMA Awards, and 15 American Music Awards. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness, including her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, bestselling book, FIND YOUR PATH, her fit52 app, and a partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink. She recently announced her first-ever residency, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which will begin December 1.



